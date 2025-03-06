Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Announces 180 Recipients Of The 2025 Keep It Fringe Fund

Bursaries of £2,500 to support artists bringing work to this year's Fringe.
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has announced the recipients of the 2025 Keep it Fringe fund. This is the third year of the fund, an initiative created to support Fringe artists to realise their professional ambitions, and in 2025 funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
The Keep it Fringe fund was launched in 2023 by the Fringe Society honorary President Phoebe Waller-Bridge and funded by the Fleabag for Charity campaign, alongside funds donated to the Fringe Society by Edinburgh Gin.
Supported by £1 million from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) over two years (2024 and 2025), the Fringe Society is today announcing the successful 180 recipients of £2,500 bursaries for Fringe 2025. The fund received 848 applications, which were reviewed by 28 independent assessors.
Keep it Fringe shows span a range of topics, including IVF, Miss Universe pageants, Dolly the Sheep, incel culture, Deliveroo cyclists, tinnitus and football hooliganism, with companies and artists covering nearly every genre in the Fringe programme. Representing a mix of free and ticketed shows, 33% of the successful applicants identify as disabled or have a health condition, and more than 30% come from a working-class background.
The Fringe Society hopes to continue the Keep it Fringe fund for as long as possible and is actively seeking new funding and donations to ensure the long-term sustainability of this important initiative. Donations can be made here, and updates will be provided as the project progresses.
Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy said: ‘The Fringe is the largest performing arts festival in the world and gives creatives from across the UK the opportunity to showcase the wide variety of talent this nation has to offer.
‘This funding will ensure that artists from all backgrounds have the opportunity to put on a show for the international audiences and industry professionals that gather in Edinburgh each summer and enable the Fringe to continue to boost our up-and-coming artists.'
Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: ‘This year we received the highest number of applications to date which highlights how valued and needed this initiative is. We are thankful to DCMS for providing the funding that has enabled us to continue the Keep it Fringe fund for the last two years. We know that for many artists the financial challenges of putting on a show can prevent some from coming to the Fringe, and this funding will enable the Edinburgh Fringe to be more accessible to artists from across the UK.
‘We are keen to continue the Keep it Fringe fund, as we have heard countless testimonials on how invaluable this support is. If you think you can help, please get in touch with the Fringe Society team.'
This list does not include the full list of recipients as three shows are still going through the final stages of confirmation.
4PLAY, Colours Run
Agent Red Arts, AUDITION
Aisheshek Magauina, 2 Muslim 2 Furious 2: Go Halal or Go Home
Alastair Clark, Alastair Clark: On The Record
Alex Mitchell, Alex Mitchell: "Tough"
Alfie Webster, lenny.
Alice Cockayne, Alice Cockayne:
Alison Affleck, ali affleck and The Traveling Janes
Alison Spittle, Fat Bitch
Amy Mason, Amy Mason: No Thanks
Amy Yeo, Well Behaved Women
Angela King, A Period of Faith
Aoife Parr, anatomy of pain
Arron Jones Entertainment, #1 Greatest Hit Rock 'N' Roll Magic Show
Audaciously Tenacious Theatre, Perfect Dead Girls
Ava Beaux, Ava & Beaux: Tales of Magic
Belis Abysss, Unlearning Mastery
Best in Class, Best in Class
Beth Mullen, Clementine
Bobby Bradley & Emery Hunter, Dregs
Brass Tacks Comedy, Jack Traynor
Cameron Sinclair Harris, Cameron Sinclair Harris: PLANETS!!!
Caroline Madds, Buzzin'
Caroline McEvoy, Caroline McEvoy: Train Man
Castile Collective Ltd, The Queen Is Mad
Chakira Alin, House Party
Christian Dart, Christian Dart: GUMSHOE!
Claire Parry, I am Claire Parry (very funny stand-up)
Clare Fraenkel, I WAS A GERMAN
Clare Noy, Funny Though
Cloud, Warm As Summer, Bright As Blood
Coral Bevan / Asparagus Mousse, Fisherman Jon: What's on the end of my rod? - a clown odyssey
Curly, C U Later, Simulator
Daniel McKeon, Boyboss
Danielle Reales, Spectrum
Dare Theatre, Youth In Flames
David Ferguson, David Ferguson: Bedhead
Dean T. Beirne, Fated to Pretend
Dee Allum, The Meaning of Life
Deiseil Airson Dannsa, Deiseil
Diona Doherty, GET YOUR PINK BACK
Dora Colquhoun, The Lodger
Ebdon Management, Joz Norris: You Wait. Time Passes.
Effectus Theatre, Sing, Sign and Sensory - On Safari
Elastic Fantastic, Shallowspace Cryotech Feverdream
Eleanor May Blackburn, A Sudden, Disturbing To-Do List
Eliza Kate Nelson, Sinnyworld
Emballage, The Writing of Stones
Emily Briggs, Garbanzo
Emily Davis, Escape the Rat Race
Emma Ruse Productions, Jumper Bumps
Emotionally Volatile Productions, Bluebeard's Castle
Emul8 Theatre, Becoming Maverick
Fella, Show us ur fruitcake
Fiona Louise Moon, A Brief History of Neurodivergence
Fraser Penman, Penman - The Imagination - You!
Full Frontal Theatre LTD, Rodney Black: Who Cares? It's Working
G+J Productions, Some Masterchef Sh*t
Genesis Theatre Productions, Lost Girls / At Bus Stops
Georgia Bruce, Attention
Ghouls Aloud, Elysium - a new ghost story with original music
Ginger Black Productions, Life Would be Pretty Dull Without Sex, Raves and MDMA
Giselle: Remix, Giselle: Remix
Grace Mulvey, Did you hear we are all going to die?
Grace Whitty, The last Oak Tree
Grey Castle Productions, Two Tribes
Grownup Playhouse, Milly's Musical Adventure
Half Diamond Theatre, A Most Pressing Issue
Hasan Al-Habib, Death to the West Midlands
Hassan Govia, Because
Higgledy Piggledy Productions, PALS
Holly Gifford, Big Little Sister
Holly Redford-Jones, I Was Dancing In The Lesbian Bar
Holly Spillar, Holly Spillar: TALL CHILD
Hunter Millington, A Northern Tr*nny Hootenanny
In Bed With My Brother, PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD
Jack Brownridge-Kelly, Cold, Dark Matters
Jacob Nussey, Primed
James Clements, The Burns Project
Jessica Aszkenasy, TITCLOWN
Joe Sutherland, Joe Sutherland: Miss World
Julia Salkin/Serpentine Productions, were you in terror?
June Tuesday, June Tuesday: Comic Trans
Kane & Abel, Twin Feats
Kathy Maniura, Kathy Maniura: The Cycling Man
Katie Mitchell, Spine Hygiene
Katie Pritchard, Katie Pritchard: I Kiss The Music
Katy Baird, Get Off
Kayleigh Jones, I Fed My Dad to a Pelican
Keturah Peirson and Evelina Rudasa, Why Won't They Eat The Cake?
Kie Carson, Silly & Starving
Kiren Virdee, Does Anyone Else Smell Curry?
Kumar Muniandy, Second Class Queer
Lachlan Werner, Lachlan Werner: WonderTwunk
Ladyblue Music, The Beauty of Bacharach
Laugh For Life Comedy, Behind the Laughter
Laura-Rose Layden, GREY
Lauren Talitha Ziebart, Sheepish
Liam Withnail, Liam Withnail - Trauma Dump No Lols
Liebenspiel, Bedlam Late
Little Seeds Music, Cinderella Ice Cream Seller
Lorna Rose Treen, Lorna Rose Treen: The Diner Show
Louisa Marshall, Clean Slate
Lucy Aphramor, Taking the Biscuit
Lucy Roslyn, Lovett
LULA.XYZ Ltd, I AM: A Walking Universe
Made You Look Productions, Lioness
Maria A L Zani, The Collective: Breaking Barriers at the Fringe
Maria Who?, Miss Brexit
Martha Pailing, Chat Sh*t, Get Hit
Jasmine Thien, I Dream in Colour
Maybe You Like It, Down to Chance
Mianoora Kosonen, Echoes of Finland: Rare Piano Gems by Sibelius, Madetoja & Palmgren
Michelle Burke, Mind How You Go
Mohit Mathur, Dial 1 for UK
Molly Farquhar, Hairy B*stard
Molly McGuinness, Slob
Moon Rabbit Theatre, Shirley: A Ghost Story
Moonbeam Theatre Ltd, Once Upon A Flowerbed
Moonstone Theatre Company, ENOUGH.
mr blue productions, Something Else
Narin Ozenci, Narin Oz (Inner Child(ish)
Nate Kitch, Nate Kitch: Something Different!!!!!
Nathan Cassidy, Nathan Cassidy: It's Not The End Of The World
Niall Moorjani Storyteller, Kanpur: 1857
Northern Lights Theatre, The Sculpture
Orla Newmark, Orla Newmark and Will Hughes: Chef's Treat (WIP)
Out Of The Forest Theatre Ltd, Bury The Hatchet
Ozzy Algar, Ozzy Algar: Speed Queen
Parky Players, Been There, Done That, Got The Symptoms
Passing Stranger Theatre Company, People We Bury Alive
Pedro Leandro, Soft Animal
Piers MacKenzie, COURIER
Pigs Fly LTD, E@sy Ryan
PINCHY theatre, FLITCH
Ray Productions & Big Sofa Theatre, Egg's Aren't That Easy To Make
Roarrr Theatre, Here Comes GuDong
Rodreguez King-Dorset, I am the Greatest!
Rosa Garland, Primal Bog
Saksi Bisou, Stampin' in the Graveyard
Salt Circle Productions, Bea P. Deigh
Sam Nicoresti, Sam Nicoresti: Baby Doomer
Sam Williams, Touch Me Not
Samia Rida, Kidnap
scott turnbull presents, Scott Turnbull presents...Surreally Good
Seemia Theatre CIC, Saria Callas
Shahaf Beer, The Jewish Dog
Shalaka Kurup, Shalaka Kurup: Get a Grip
Short and Sweet Theatre, Milk On The Side: A Barista Musical
Shy Bairns, Shy Bairns Get Nowt
Siblings Comedy, Siblings
SkelpieLimmer, SHAME SHOW
SkelpieLimmer Productions, Anthem For Dissatisfaction
Slow Theatre Company, ALICE
Sufrecs Ltd, Sufrecs Presents: 'Live Music and Chat: "A Kick Up The Arts" Live Podcast Event' (working title)
Susan Riddell , Kopfkino
Tamsyn Kelly, Tamsyn Kelly Hot Titty Bungalow
TEAM Collective Cymru, Relay
The Biscuit Barrel, Biscuit Barrel: The 69-Sketch Show
The Crunch Collective, Nick it For Munich
The Harbourers Theatre, Harbouring
The Horgles, A Xerox of a Deer
Tigers, Not Daughters, Cara and Kelly are Best Friends Forever for Life
Tom Little, Tom Little Less Conversation, Tom Little More Action
Tomas McCabe, 1Date: The Dating Game Show
TRIADA theatre company, HER RAVING MIND
Uncaged Theatre, Love you, bye
Undone Theatre, The Butterfly Project
Unexpected Places, After Juliet
V Jay Theatre Productions, Streets Paved with Gold
Victoria Evaristo, Ma Joyce's Tales from the Parlour
Victoria Firth, Batty!
Victoria Melody, Re-Enactment
wendy houstoun, Watch It!
Wilmas Productions, Mr Jones
Xhi Ndubisi, The Apologetics of Icarus
Youth Action Alliance, As We Face The Sun by Kit Withington
ASSESSORS
28 assessors supported the Fringe Society in reviewing the applications received. Thanks to the following for their support in the fast turnaround of these awards.
Alex Howarth, Artistic Director, Patch of Blue
Apphia Campbell, Writer / Performer
Ashley Davies, freelance Arts Journalist
Ben Humphrey, Artistic Director / Producer
Chris Cooke, Founder and Co-Editor of ThreeWeeks Edinburgh
Geoff Rowe, Founder Leicester Comedy Festival
Jake Orr, freelance Creative Producer
Jess Donn, Just Something Different LTD
Pax Lowey, Director: Actually Rather Good Comedy Festival, freelance Producer / Programmer, elected member of the Fringe Society board
Ruth McCarthy, Artistic Director / Outburst Arts
Sasapin Siriwanij, BIPAM Artistic Director
Sharon Burgess, Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts
Linda Catalano, Creative Director and Executive Producer, Quiet Riot
Paloma Estevez, Director of Artistic Programming, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Nqobile Dumo Mbhele, Artist Manager, National Arts Festival
Cat Sheridan, Senior Producer, We Are Unlimited
Rachel Clarke Hughes, Creative Director, The Playhouse, Derry~Londonderry
Stewart Pringle, Writer and Dramaturg
Richard Williamson, Lighting Designer / Production Manager
Murray Robertson, Arts Writer
Holly De Angelis, Development Producer
Saima Ferdows, freelance TV Producer
Ameena Hamid, Producer and General Manager
Zoe Paskett, Founder of LMAOnaise Comedy
Laura Rouxel, Head of UK Comedy for 800 Pound Gorilla Media
Aisling Galligan, Senior Events Producer and Programmer
Anonymous, Booker, Programmer
Anonymous, Booker, Promoter, Producer
For a full breakdown on the detail of the applicants and the successful awardees.
