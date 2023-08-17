Edinburgh Deaf Festival Brings Trident Nuclear Missile Debate to the Stage In FASLANE

Among the highlights of the second annual Edinburgh Deaf Festival will be Faslane the award-winning play originally written and performed by Jenna Watt now specially adapted into British Sign Language (BSL).

The new adaptation is performed by Amy Helena and has English voiceover and captions

It tells the story of Jenna whose family have worked at the nuclear submarine base all her life while her friends are protesting against Trident missiles at the gates.

Jenna endeavours to understand her relationship to Trident, the wider nuclear debate and activism. The play draws on interviews with individuals, including activists and Ministry of Defence personnel

She navigates her own journey through the politics, protests, peace camps and freedom of information requests, to find out answers to the questions we should all be asking about our nuclear deterrent.

Amy is an RCS graduate who studied BA Performance in BSL and English course.

An actor and theatre maker based in Glasgow, she is deaf but does not let that define her work nor her status as an actor.

She believes in provoking audiences to have conversations about current issues, challenging people's mindset and try to influence them to see things from a different perspective.

The production takes place from 6pm to 7pm on 19 August at Deaf Action, 49 Albany St, Edinburgh

Philip Gerrard, CEO of organisers Deaf Action, said: “We're hosting over 60 events and performances, each a testament to the rich diversity and talent within the deaf community.

“Our vision is for Edinburgh to have a festival season that offers deaf people the best of both worlds; mainstream festivals which are accessible to the deaf community, plus a week of deaf culturally specific events. Integration alongside a cultural celebration gives the deaf community the opportunity to sample and enjoy the festival season in its entirety.”

19 August

18:00-19:00

Deaf Action – Blackwood Bar, 49 Albany St, Edinburgh EH1 3QY

Duration: 1 hour

Age Suitability: 12+ (guideline)

Price: £12 (full), £10 (concession)

See the Edinburgh Deaf Festival website at www.edinburghdeaffestival.com.

Tickets available through https://edinburghdeaffestival.com/mec-events/faslane-by-amy-helena/