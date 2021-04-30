Eddi Reader Celebrates 40 Years on Stage With New Tour

One of Scotland's greatest living female voices Eddi Reader will be celebrating her 40th year on stage with a '40 Years Live' concert, which tours to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Tuesday 5 October 2021. Support comes from prestigious Scottish folk artist Findlay Napier.

From her earliest years playing the folk clubs of western Scotland and learning how to street sing across Europe (like her hero Edith Piaf ) Eddi's path soon led her to a professional career in music as a backing singer for Eurythmics and Gang of Four. Her own band, Fairground Attraction, went on to have huge international success and number one hits with 'Perfect' and debut album 'First of a Million Kisses' which stormed the charts in the late 1980s.

Throughout her successful solo career, Eddi has consistently released great works, including highly acclaimed albums such as 'The Songs of Robert Burns ' and last year's 'Cavalier'. She has won Brit Awards, been awarded four honorary degrees, an MBE, sung to millions on some of the world's greatest concert and festival stages and collaborated with a host of stars across myriad genres including Folk, Jazz, Pop, World, Punk and even Classical work with various orchestras.

In 2019, Eddi was invited to be a special guest with Jools Holland's Rhythm & Blues Orchestra for an extensive tour, she released her 'Starlight' EP, played sold out headline shows and recorded a programme for BBC Radios' Classic Scottish Album series about her Robert Burns recordings and appeared on BBC Television's Songs of Praise and as part of Billy Connolly 's 'Made In Scotland' series.

Her latest concerts promise to be something special, as with any Eddi Reader concert, the magic is being made in the moment, no two concerts ever the same.

Findlay Napier is one of the most highly-regarded performers and creative forces on the Scottish music scene - thoroughly active and truly energised with a heart-warming zing.

He made his name touring and recording with multi-award winning traditional Scottish folk band Back of the Moon. In his more recent projects "Queen Anne's Revenge" and "The Bar Room Mountaineers" his song-writing took centre stage and was described by The Sunday Herald as "Genuine songcraft and wit following in the Difford & Tilbrook tradition". Findlay is also well known as the host of Celtic Connections' Late Night Sessions and for his Hazy Recollections concert series which showcases the very best in new roots music.