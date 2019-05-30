Ed Byrne brings If I'm Honest to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Following his biggest ever tour last year in which Ed sold out his entire Edinburgh Fringe run and many of his nationwide dates, culminating in extra dates added along the way, one of the finest observational comics in the industry announces his brand-new tour for 2019. Join him as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children.

A TV household name, Ed has been seen on pretty much every TV programme in the UK including Mock The Week, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo (Host), The One Show, The World's Most Dangerous Roads, Dara & Ed's Big Adventure, Dara and Ed's Road to Mandalay and most recently QI and The Pilgrimage.

Tickets: www.assemblyfestival.com





