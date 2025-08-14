EDINBURGH 2025: Review: SHARON WANJOHI: IN THE HOUSE, Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker 2

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

In her debut hour, Sharon Wanjohi strides on stage with dynamic energy on a mission to share her comedic mock wisdom. Wanjohi takes aim at the self-help industry, with the precision of someone who finds the guides, and early risers beyond questionable.

Wanjohi’s mocks power dressing, life coaches, testimonials and affirmation to riotous laughter. Between wry nods to mind palaces and tales of how to shop smarter, with asides on which items to avoid purchasing at all costs, she sprinkles in absurdly incorrect statistics, delivered with a straight face which brings her unbounded joy. The result is a wonderfully skewed take on the wellness culture, which has taken over our screens and shelves.

Her rapport with the audience is notably outstanding. She navigates personal territory with warmth and ease, shifting from the whimsy of inventing self-help books with dynamic pricing, to heartfelt and candid reflections on grief. The show’s silliness, whether in the form of playful slam poetry or stories of being a wild child at 17, becomes a heartfelt tribute to a loved one she sadly lost, embracing the cringe in their honour, as a glorious celebration of his legacy, rather than a flaw to erase.

Wanjohi’s comedic voice is bolstered by her literal singing voice, which she uses to stunning effect in unexpected moments. She mines humour from the most relatable quirks, from deciphering whether she is hangry, or simply lacking motivation, to confessing her deep hatred of early mornings. Her delivery is unapologetically herself, refusing to fit into a mould to much celebration.

Sharon Wanjohi’s authenticity powers the set, offering no easy life fixes, but an invaluable experience of her inner workings and spectacular take on the world. One to keenly watch, Wanjohi is vibrant, powerful and addictive.

Sharon Wanjohi: In The House runs at Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker 2 at 18:55-19:55 until 24 August

