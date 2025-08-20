EDINBURGH 2025: Review: MARY: A GIG THEATRE SHOW, Gilded Balloon Patter House

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Mary: A Gig Theatre Show is a cool concept. It advertises itself as a blend of folk rock music and spoken word formulating a feminist retelling of the story of Mary Queen of Scots. In theory it feels inspired by the hit show SIX, but with it's own unique voice. The idea of a 'gig theatre show' suggests an interesting new form to explore within the realm of performance. Unfortunately, in practice the show certainly gives us 'gig', but lacks in 'theatre'.

There's no question we have some talented musicians here. All songs are original, very catchy and enjoyable to listen to. We have an abundance of beautiful sounds ranging from a violin to a harmonica. Unfortunately where the show suffers is the long narrations inbetween each song. Poetic monologues are delivered quietly and monotonously while other cast members sit or stand, looking blankly into space or at the speaker until it is over. This feels like a missed opportunity to weave the 'theatre' element into this 'gig theatre' show - we could act out the scenes, include choreography, choral words, mime, puppetry... literally anything. But nothing happens acting-wise, and it never really does.

Furthermore, costumes were cool and really evoked a punk-rock vibe, yet nobody really committed to a punk-rock persona. There's definitely promise here, but ultimately It just felt like a myriad of missed opportunities.

The songs are fun and a good time. If you like gigs, go for it. However I'd definitely consider renaming this Mary: A Gig Show.

Mary: A Gig Theatre Show is at the Gilded Balloon Patter House until 21 August.

Photo Credit: Carla Watson

