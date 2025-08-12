EDINBURGH 2025: Review: LOVE ME LIKE A CHAI TEA LATTE, Assembly Roxy

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Love Me Like a Chai Tea Latte is a comedy/theatre show making its Edinburgh Fringe debut this year. The show is written and performed by Sanjay Lago, a Glasgow-born South Asian actor, playwright and comedian who trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is a recipient of the Assembly ART Award 2025.

Love Me Like a Chai Tea Latte is a powerful show where Sanjay explores his experience of racism, love, and family with the audience. The performance is a full hour of great storytelling, poetry and comedy.

The structure of this show is very unique as it is presented as a book launch and is told in chapters. In the centre of the room there is a chair, table and screen which Sanjay uses throughout to enhance the storytelling.

There are a few moments where Sanjay breaks out into Bollywood dance and does his own rendition of "Womanizer" by Britney Spears, but instead sings "Colonizer" and gets the audience to participate in singing.

The show has many heartfelt moments and stories. He tells us different stories of dates he has gone on and how they end with the other making comments about his skin colour. However, Sanjay has a great relationship with his family and it is made clear how much they support him. Hearing the stories about his family is a lovely takeaway from the show.

Love Me Like a Chai Tea Latte is one of the most striking and entertaining shows you will catch at the Fringe this year.

Love Me Like a Chai Tea Latte is at Assembly Roxy until 25 August

