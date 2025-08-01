EDINBURGH 2025 Review: JOZ NORRIS: YOU WAIT. TIME PASSES. The Pleasance Dome

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Joz Norris is an enthusiastic lover of fun, concerned with elevating joy and embracing his inner weird. With a blend of surreal comedic storytelling, gentle earthy chaos and endearing self-awareness, Norris draws the audience into a world where logic is irrelevant.

Delivered with natural warmth, Norris creates quick rapport with the audience, delivering huge amounts of laughter. In his own style he combines a disorienting but comforting strangeness. Meandering anecdotes are peppered with intentional crumbs of knowledge, which enticingly rewards the attentive listener.

Photo Credit: Oliver Holms Photography

Norris charmingly holds together an intentional meandering path to a ridiculously big secret; he has completed his lifes work, and it’s in a box, in the room, ready to be presented. In anticipation of his creation, Norris dynamically points out that it is odd that others have yet to fulfil their purpose, to much amusement.

Highlights included a hilarious exchange with an AI girlfriend Two-san teasing out the intricacies of the tech, where Norris’ improvisation skills and ability to think on his feet are remarkable.

Notable moments ‘in the pursuit of laughter’ included energetic dancing, fabulous leg kicks and a feeling of encouragement to all; to lead with creativity and enthusiasm.

Joz Norris, You Wait, Time Passes is a delightfully daft and dual layered show about inventiveness, priorities, development and dedication to artistry.

Joz Norris, You Wait, Time Passes runs at 19:10-20:10 at The Pleasame Dome, 10 Dome until 24 August (except 13 Aug).

Photo Credit: Oliver Holms Photography

Reader Reviews

