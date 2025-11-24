Review: ME.... A LITTLE ANGEL THEATRE PRODUCTION, Little Angel Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Angel Theatre once again excel as a leader in early years storytelling with its gentle and beautifully crafted production of Me..., adapted from the much loved book by Emma Dodd and directed by Samantha Lane. Aimed at children aged two to five, the 35 minute show offers an inviting first experience of theatre, which is both visually enchanting and emotionally reassuring.

From the moment the audience enters, a snowy landscape shimmers across the stage which immediately captures the attention of young viewers. Simon Plumridge’s sloping white set evokes a world which feels vast yet safe, framing the small wonder of a penguin and their newly hatched egg. The design is enhanced by lighting which creates subtle shifts and adds a quiet sense of spectacle without overwhelming its intended audience.

Clarke Edwards performs with warm precision and an impressive command of puppetry, building humour and resilience expertly. Their work with Jimmy Grimes’s delicate penguin puppets is expressive and tender, offering a clear emotional journey which reflects the book’s theme of unconditional love in a big and sometimes daunting world. The young penguin’s exploration of stretching, growing, jumping and sliding is playful and relatable, and the contrast between the small grey chick and the graceful adult penguins they see is handled with charm and clarity.

Arran Glass’s music and soundscape elevate the piece further, weaving in ethereal notes which conjure icy landscapes and underwater worlds. A particularly memorable sequence involves sparkling fish and gentle aquatic peril which introduces drama without ever unsettling its young audience. The sound world brings magic, movement and calm in equal measure.

The script is used sparingly yet thoughtfully, allowing moments of silence, scale and wonder to speak for themselves. The production captures the essential message of self assurance and resilience in context of a child’s place in a wide and sometimes overwhelming world. As the baby penguin eventually reunites with their loving parent, the emotional context lands with sincerity and warmth.

Me... is a special story told with care, confidence and artistry. It is tender, engaging and beautifully made, offering a memorable and gentle theatre experience, which will delight very young audiences and their families.

Me... runs at Little Angel Theatre from until 25 Jan 2026

