EDINBURGH 2025: Review: JOSIE LONG: NOW IS THE TIME OF MONSTERS, Pleasance

Every night, Josie Long and her older daughter would read about prehistoric animals at bedtime. They started a game where they would think of any animal and then look up its prehistoric form on the internet. This leads to some truly remarkable facts from Long with some drawings of varying quality portraying them.

Josie Long has been doing political comedy for over fifteen years and her life has changed dramatically since then. Announcing herself on stage with “she’s 43 and not here to f**k about”. She’s a mum of two and she lives in Glasgow now, co-habiting and co-parenting with her daughters’ dad.

It’s not an easy time to be left-wing and Josie Long has been distracting herself from the horrors of these troubling times with the joys of her small children (though there are also nits). Of course, Now Is The Time of Monsters is very much in keeping with Long’s signature style. Disarm you with whimsy and then tie everything together beautifully at the end with a deeper meaning.

It’s also a great venue for this show as Queen Dome allows for a bit of a set (no spoilers, it’s stunning) and Long can move freely around the audience in an informal manner.

Now Is The Time of Monsters is a fantastic blend of personal anecdotes and political references with some truly great facts about prehistoric creatures.

Photo credit: Stephanie Gibson

