EDINBURGH 2025: Review: GRACE HELBIG: LET ME GET THIS OFF MY CHEST, Jack Dome at Pleasance Dome

For the past 17 years, Grace Helbig has been building her online presence as a content creator. Starting out by posting daily, short, vlog-style videos, she became one of the original YouTube stars. She has now amassed over 2.6 million subscribers on her channel.

In 2023, shortly after graduating from her Masters Degree, Grace was unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer. In her Edinburgh Fringe debut, Grace shares her story from the beginning of her career up until now, and does so in a humorous way.

Grace uses a projector and music not only for comedic effect, but to aid the audience’s understanding of things. As being a content creator is largely about visuals and being on screen, this feels very on-brand for Grace and is an effective touch to her performance.

As soon as she came on stage, Grace was very animated and energetic. This energy remained for the rest of the set, especially when it came to acting out her hilarious ideal 'cancer reveal' and her hospital stories.

This show is a nice balance of entertaining and educating. Grace managed to tell her cancer journey in a comical way that kept spirits high in the room, but still has vulnerable moments.

Grace Helbig: Let Me Get This Off My Chest is silly in the best way while still telling a powerful story.

Grace Helbig: Let Me Get This Off My Chest is at Jack Dome at Pleasance Dome until 24 August.

