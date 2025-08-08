EDINBURGH 2025: Review: DIONA DOHERTY: GET YOUR PINK BACK!, Monkey Barrel Comedy

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Diona Doherty: Get Your Pink Back is a confident, hilarious and heartfelt Fringe debut. The show’s name is inspired by flamingo parents losing their vibrant pink colour when they have babies, but starts to come back as the babies become more independent. Diona lost her pink, but she is on a mission to get it back and she shares her journey with us in this standout set.

As the show began, Diona in her bright pink suit skipped onto the stage while "Levels" by Avicii blared over the speakers. This got the sold-out crowd clapping along, creating high energy in the room straight from the begining of the hour. Immediately, it is clear that Diona is comfortable on stage and her presence is captivating.

Diona is full of charisma and speaks with brilliant facial expressions and body language. She details memories from her younger years, like playing kerby and the embarrassment of buying the morning after pill. Throughout, she creatively uses voice notes from the likes of her daughter, dad, husband and friends to add to her stories and make the audience feel more involved.

There are several moments in the show where Diona talks about her kids. There was a particularly emotional moment where she speaks about her fear of passing on her insecurities that she had as a teenager to her young daughter. The show is a perfect balance between vulnerability and clever wit.

Diona is a natural at interacting with the audience and does so regularly, coming up with sharp jokes on the spot. She proved to be an absolute professional at what she does, and made it known that being on stage is where she is meant to be.

In Diona Doherty: Get Your Pink Back, Diona reclaims her vibrancy and leaves the audience in stitches while she does it.

Diona Doherty: Get Your Pink Back is at Monkey Barrel Comedy until 24 August

