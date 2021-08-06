EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: WHAT ARE WE WATCHING, Fringe Player

What Are We Watching? is a recorded 40 minute rehearsed reading over Zoom about four university students in their final year. They're stuck inside during a snowstorm and want to watch something Christmas-y but struggle to find something suitably festive as they only have Freeview. The group pass the time by talking about favourite films and memories of past Christmases.

One of the many advantages of Fringe shows moving online is that they are a lot more accessible. What Are We Watching? can be viewed at home without having to tackle public transport, busy streets and sweaty little theatres. This production is also captioned which makes it even more inclusive. The press release states that the cast and creatives are all working class and a cast member is also neurodivergent. The company are keen to promote work and collaborate with creatives that they feel are overlooked in the industry.

Directed by Peter Aldred and Joleen White and edited by Joleen White, as far as Zoom style productions go this is pretty well done. The play takes place with characters dropping in and out of the chat and it has been edited together really well with a couple of neat little effects thrown in to make it seem as though the actors are all in the same room.

The relatively short run time ensures the piece doesn't outstay its welcome and makes for a pleasant watch. The strengths of this play are its diverse cast, inclusivity and skilled editing.

What Are We Watching? is available on demand through the Fringe Player from 6 August.