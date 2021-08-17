EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: GOBBY, Pleasance Online

Directed by Rosie Snell and performed by Jodie Irvine, Gobby is a one-woman play that has previously been performed at the festival and returns as a digital production.

With the stage set up for a party, Bri (Irvine) explains that she is hosting a party because she doesn't get invited to the ones her friends have. She continues to say that her story is told through parties, with each one having a significant role in her life. Bri is described by many as "gobby" meaning loud and doesn't stop talking. She doesn't see why it is considered a bad thing.

I don't want to give away too much about the twists in Gobby but as Bri's story unfolds I didn't find the narrative overly clear. It's possible that this is done in a way that reflects that as Bri was treated badly and gaslit, she's not entirely sure what happened herself.

Watching Bri try and awkwardly interact with others at parties is painfully relatable. Irvine plays the part well along with taking on the roles of the people she meets. While Gobby is an enjoyable watch, I found some of the complex subject matter a little too subtle at times and feel as though I might have missed out on something.

Gobby is available on demand at Pleasance Online from 6 August.