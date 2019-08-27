EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: JEN BRISTER: UNDER PRIVILEGE, Monkey Barrel

Jen Brister is examining the idea of privilege. Why are we so reluctant to admit that we have it? As a middle-class mother to two white, probably cisgender, probably straight twin boys, her sons are in the high-risk category for becoming, in her words, 'entitled bellends'.

While she had hoped to raise independent and feminist sons she had instead found herself with these children who there is just no reasoning with. She talks about the hellscape that is soft play and playdates and although it is clear she loves her children to bits- parenting isn't an easy ride.

Brister is a confident and engaging performer with an easygoing stage presence. While I normally wouldn't give Saturday night Fringe hecklers the attention that they crave, it is worth mentioning how professionally Brister can handle them and that a disruption didn't come close to throwing her off her stride.

There's some important stuff amongst the hilarity as she talks about FGM and the importance of LGBT inclusive education. Brister certainly has our attention and uses her platform well.

Under Privilege is a well crafted hour from an accomplished comedian who doesn't shy away from the difficult topics.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/jen-brister-under-privilege





