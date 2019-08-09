EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: DANNY MACASKILL'S DROP AND ROLL LIVE, Underbelly

The energy levels in the big top at Underbelly Circus Hub are pretty high. With flashing lights and blasting pop/rock songs, host Henry Jackson bursts onto the stage to get the crowd warmed up further. Introducing each of the professionals individually, they all make quite the entrance.

The three bikers are Danny MacAskill, Duncan Shaw and Alex Coleborn for this performance. While I would expect the stunts to build up over the course of the show- they're straight in there with some seriously impressive moves.

I'd love to steer clear of cliched terms like 'jaw-dropping' but to be perfectly honest I don't think my mouth was closed for any of the 60 minutes. It looks almost as though the bikes are part of their bodies and the things they're doing with them shouldn't be possible. Jumping eight feet upwards on just the back wheel of a bike seems to defy the laws of gravity.

Jackson is an excellent host and keeps the crowd hyped up throughout. There's a treasure chest of goodies for the children in the audience and prizes are given out to the volunteers who get involved in the show as well as tossed into the crowd.

The production is slick and the stage team work so well together in moving set pieces and setting up for the next stunt. There is so much energy from the host and performers and its a complete spectacle to watch. While the show is excellent for families, I'd recommend it to anyone who is looking for great entertainment.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/danny-macaskill-s-drop-and-roll-live





