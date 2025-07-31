Dynamic Earth Joins the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This August, Dynamic Earth is back at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as Venue 315, transforming once again into a vibrant Fringe hub at the foot of Salisbury Crags. With spectacular surroundings, family-friendly performances, grown-up science evenings and a buzzing festival bar, it’s set to be a Fringe destination like no other.

As part of this year’s programme, visitors can enjoy a diverse selection of events: from Planetarium Lates, which combine full-dome visual experiences with themed cocktails and music from Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, to Whisky Under the Stars, an expert-led tasting under the celestial canopy in partnership with Holyrood Distillery. Families will be delighted by Revolution Circus Show and Newbie, high-energy performances featuring acrobatics, aerial stunts and more, while music lovers can enjoy the interactive flair of Cabaret with Pitchcraft, a unique a cappella performance shaped by audience input. For those seeking meaningful discussion, House of Hormones presents a free, one-off wellbeing talk exploring hormonal change and family dynamics.

And Dynamic Earth Annual Pass holders can unlock even more – enjoying full access to the centre’s awe-inspiring and interactive galleries as part of their visit.

To complement the festivities, Dynamic Earth’s Festival Bar will be open throughout August, providing a welcoming space for pre-show drinks and post-show conversation. The bar will operate Monday to Thursday from 5:30pm to 10:00pm, and Friday to Sunday from 2:00pm to 10:00pm, serving a range of drinks including themed cocktails and mocktails.

Planetarium Lates: The Dark Side of the Moon

1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 18–24 August | 18:00 & 20:30 | £20/£18 | 18+

A full-dome cosmic experience set to Pink Floyd’s iconic 1973 album. Enjoy immersive 360° visuals of the Solar System, paired with themed cocktails and mocktails from the Planetarium Bar.

Whisky Under the Stars

1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 August | 18:45 | £45 | 18+

A stellar whisky tasting under the stars, hosted in partnership with Holyrood Distillery. Explore the connection between astronomy and Scotch whisky with Dynamic Earth’s expert astronomers.

Revolution Circus Show

1–24 August (excluding 6, 13, and 20 August) | 19:30 | £18/£15 | Family Ticket: £15 | Ages 3+

A thrilling, family-friendly circus show featuring aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, and more. Created by international choreographers, this performance brings high-energy spectacle for all ages.

Newbie

1–24 August (excluding 6, 13, and 20 August) | 17:20 | £18.50/£18 | Family Ticket: £16 | Ages 3+

A breathtaking blend of acrobatics, dance, and drama, this poetic circus piece dives deep into our desires, instincts, and what it means to simply be. Featuring award-winning international performers, Newbie transforms classic circus skills into a bold new artistic language.

Cabaret with Pitchcraft

6 & 13 August | 19:30 | £15 | 16+

Expect mashups, medleys, and audience-powered song choices in this fun and interactive a cappella cabaret performance by Edinburgh-based vocal ensemble Pitchcraft.

House of Hormones

21 August only | 13:15 | Free (ticketed) | 12+

A science and wellbeing session exploring puberty, perimenopause, and family dynamics. Presented in collaboration with Parenting Across Scotland and Cyrenians Scottish Centre for Conflict Resolution with guest Lyndsay Harrison.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased exclusively via the Edinburgh Festival Fringe website by searching Venue 315. For show-related enquiries, please contact Dynamic Earth directly.