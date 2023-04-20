DEAR BILLY, A LOVE LETTER TO BIG YIN Will Embark on Tour

There's a guy. You know him. You know...big hair, wee beard, glasses, talks like that. You know? You know. The guy...The Big Yin.

Billy Connolly needs no introduction. He is a national treasure. From the shipyards of the Clydeside to his trailblazing and extraordinary stage and movie exploits, he is woven into Scottish culture.

Everyone has a Billy Story.

An expert team of story gatherers has created a collection of these moving and hilarious tales. Gary McNair, one of Scotland's best theatre makers, has turned these stories into a special show celebrating the Big Yin and what he means to us.

Dear Billy is a unique touring production that will evolve on the road. It will travel the length and breadth of Scotland, visiting local theatres, art and community centres, building up to a final run at the Kings Theatre in Glasgow. The production was announced last year to mark Billy Connolly's 80th birthday year.

Gary is hitting the road with musicians, collecting more stories from audience members which may become woven into the show as the tour progresses.

Each show offers a unique chance to audiences, to laugh, sing, and celebrate the man and the legend.

Dear Billy is written and performed by leading Scottish theatre-maker Gary McNair, who work has been celebrated on the international stage and directed by Joe Douglas (The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black Black Oil). Musicians joining Gary on the road will be Simon Liddell and Jill O'Sullivan.

Gary McNair said:

"It's an honour to be doing this show. To take on a subject and a figure as beloved by the public as Billy, with our National Theatre is a very proud moment indeed and one that I will cherish.

It has been a joyous production to be a part of with so many wonderful artists involved in its research and development. I hope we can continue that feeling of joy when we get on the road and share it with audiences up and down the country. There will be a seat for Billy every night and we hope he can come along and see just what he means to the people of Scotland."

Jackie Wylie, Artistic Director of The National Theatre of Scotland said

"Billy Connolly is arguably Scotland's most loved artist. We thought it fitting that his National Theatre should honour him with a theatrical love letter, in the form of a special new show.

Dear Billy is created with the words, collected from the people of Scotland about what Billy means to them and written and performed by the brilliant Gary McNair which is touring the length and breadth of Scotland in May and June 2023"

Billy Connolly, or, the Big Yin, whom this show is dedicated to, is Scotland's most beloved comedian, with an impressive career as a stand-up, actor, writer and musician spanning more than 50 years. In 2022, Connolly was awarded the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement.

Gary McNair is a Glasgow based writer and performer. He is a three-time Fringe First winner and has produced work for and with many of Scotland's major theatre companies. His plays have been translated and performed all over the world, from Germany to Japan, from New York to New Zealand. Gary's work includes A Gambler's Guide to Dying, Square Go (co-written with Kieran Hurley); McGonagall's Chronicles Which Will Be Remembered for a Very Long Time, Donald Robertson Is Not a Stand-Up Comedian, After The Cuts, Letters to Morrissey and Locker Room Talk. These plays are published by Methuen.

Joe Douglas is a theatre director, playwright and performer. Joe's career began as Trainee Director at The National Theatre of Scotland from 2007 to 2008. He was the Artistic Director of Live Theatre from 2018 to 2020, and before that, Artistic Director of Dundee Rep and Co-Artistic Director of the Utter touring company. His work includes Clear White Light, Death of a Salesman, Spoiling, The BFG, George's Marvellous Medicine, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Educating Ronnie, Letters Home, The Red Shed, Stand By and The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil.

Tour Dates:

Palace Theatre, Kilmarnock Tues 16 May, Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh Thurs 18 to Sat 20 May; Ayr Gaiety Tues 23 May; Dundee Rep Wed 24 May; East Kilbride Arts Centre Tues 30 May; Heart of Hawick Fri 2 June; Theatre Royal Dumfries, Sat 3 June; Lyth Arts Centre, Tues 6 June & Wed 7 June; Strathpeffer Pavillion, Thurs 8 June; Nairn Community & Arts Centre Fri 9 June; Byre Theatre, St Andrews Sat 10 June; Lanternhouse, Cumbernauld Wed 14 June; Dunoon Burgh Hall, Sat 17 June; Perth Theatre, Tue 20 June; Kings Theatre Glasgow, Thurs 22 to Sat 24 June.

Press Performance: Press are welcome to see the show at any point in the tour.

Access: Theatre for a Fiver tickets available for under 26's and those on universal credit

BSL interpreted, audio described and captioned performances across the tour - full information here.

Full tour information here.