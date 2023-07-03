DAZZLING, a New Play by Holly Sewell is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe 2023 This Summer

Dazzling is a one-woman show about love, addiction and art- it’s ‘Fleabag’ for a new generation.

Alix is in their mid-twenties and, at first sight, full of the joys of life. But the cracks quickly start to show, and they get wider, and darker. A turbulent relationship with a beautiful stranger frames 6 months of their life, triggering drastic career changes and relapses into depression and substance abuse. ‘Undoubtedly tragic, [...] but so joyous in its raw depiction of emotion’ (The Tab), it’s a portrait of a modern, queer woman’s descent into despair.



Dazzling is an intense, emotional one-woman show; at points a comedy, at points verging on spoken word poetry as Alix grasps for the words to communicate her pain, with avant-garde ‘dreamlike’ direction from Viv Wang and experimental sound design.



Dazzling premiered in March to a sold-out run in Cambridge. It is the Fringe debut of writer Holly Sewell and production company Dazzling Theatre, funded by Pembroke Players Cambridge and The Heywood Society.



Performance Details:



Venue: theSpace @ Niddry Street

Dates: 14–22 August 2023

Time: 13:10 (50)

Ticket prices: £10 / concessions £8

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / Click Here

12+ recommended