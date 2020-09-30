Cumnock Tryst Reveals Glimpse Of Plans For 2021

The full programme for the Summer Festival (18-20 June) will be announced in Spring 2021.

Marking the moment when this year's Cumnock Tryst would have begun (1 October) Sir James MacMillan looked forward to 2021 and shared a glimpse of what we can expect next year revealing that music fans would be rewarded for their wait with not just one, but two festivals in 2021.

In addition to its traditional slot at the start of October, the Cumnock Tryst is set to hold a Summer Festival from 18 - 20 June 2021.

Tickets will go on sale in the spring next year for the Summer Festival at which point the full programme will be revealed but artists are expected to include the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Evelyn Glennie, and today the Tryst confirmed there will be a number of new works premiered over the weekend in June 2021.

The incredible new Robert Burns Academy which has recently opened to pupils includes a fantastic new 500 seater Concert Hall which the Tryst is honoured to open with two world premieres from Sir James MacMillan and the young composer, Matthew Grouse.

Currently Alexander McCall Smith, Chris Packham, Pete Stollery, Colin Prior and Michael Symmons Roberts are among the experts sharing tips with budding writers, photographers and sound artists from the Doon Valley who will submit their work in December. These submissions will be worked into four new films to be premiered at the Summer Festival in June in what is the culmination of the first stage of the major community project, A Musical Celebration of the Coalfields.

The full programme for the Summer Festival (18-20 June) will be announced in Spring 2021. And Cumnock Tryst 2021 will take place from 29 September to 3 October next year.

Sir James MacMillan said: "It's important that The Cumnock Tryst continues to think imaginatively about its future, especially in these constrained times. Therefore we present two festivals in 2021! But we have also maintained a creative edge through lockdown, working with senior pupils at the Robert Burns Academy on their compositions and starting work on our rolling Music of the Coalfields celebration. We see exciting times ahead for The Tryst."

