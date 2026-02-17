Independent Arts Projects to Present ONE OF TWO by Jack Hunter in 2026

After national and international dates, the show is touring to Craigmillar, Bo'ness, Findhorn, Peebles, Dumbarton, Stirling, Banchory and Easterhouse.
One of Two is one of three shows produced by Independent Arts Projects touring this spring. Also on the road are Maya and the Whale and Ideas Jukebox by Hazel Darwin-Clements, which are touring across the North of Scotland and finish at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on 14 March.
A one-man comedy-drama about twins growing up with cerebral palsy: Bec (a wheelchair user) and Jack (who walks with a limp). Each twin had a very different experience navigating life.
Join Jack as he steps back in time, reliving squabbles with his old womb-mate Bec. All whilst battling against societal attitudes and his own emotional dark side: in the form of a well-known disabled Sith Lord.
In this true tale of twins growing up, their unique bond is tested as they steer through the trials and tribulations of childhood and school - honking at bullies and overthrowing the low expectations foisted upon them.
An inspiring* solo show with sketch and spoken word, that celebrates disability and diversity.
Thu 26 Feb | 7pm
lyra.co.uk/shows
Fri 27 Feb | 7.30pm
falkirkleisureandculture.org/arts-events
Tue 3 Mar | 2pm
universalhall.co.uk
Thu 5 Mar | 7.30pm
eastgatearts.com
Sat 7 Mar | 7pm
clifftopprojects.co.uk/shows
Mon 9 Mar | 2pm
northedinburgharts.co.uk
Tue 10 Mar | 7:30pm
macrobertartscentre.org
Thu 12 Mar | 7.30pm
thebarnarts.co.uk
Tue 17 Mar | 7pm
platform-online.co.uk
Fri 20 Mar | 2pm
dunoonburghhall.org.uk
*Inspiration not guaranteed.
