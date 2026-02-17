 tracker
Independent Arts Projects to Present ONE OF TWO by Jack Hunter in 2026

After national and international dates, the show is touring to Craigmillar, Bo'ness, Findhorn, Peebles, Dumbarton, Stirling, Banchory and Easterhouse. 

By: Feb. 17, 2026
One of Two is one of three shows produced by Independent Arts Projects touring this spring. Also on the road are Maya and the Whale and Ideas Jukebox by Hazel Darwin-Clements, which are touring across the North of Scotland and finish at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on 14 March. 

One of Two was originally written by Jack Hunter during his enrolment in the Birds of Paradise & Playwright Studio Scotland Disabled Playwright Award in 2021. After national and international dates, the show is touring to Craigmillar, Bo'ness, Findhorn, Peebles, Dumbarton, Stirling, Banchory and Easterhouse. 

 A one-man comedy-drama about twins growing up with cerebral palsy: Bec (a wheelchair user) and Jack (who walks with a limp). Each twin had a very different experience navigating life.

Join Jack as he steps back in time, reliving squabbles with his old womb-mate Bec. All whilst battling against societal attitudes and his own emotional dark side: in the form of a well-known disabled Sith Lord.

In this true tale of twins growing up, their unique bond is tested as they steer through the trials and tribulations of childhood and school - honking at bullies and overthrowing the low expectations foisted upon them. 

An inspiring* solo show with sketch and spoken word, that celebrates disability and diversity.

LYRA, Craigmillar

Thu 26 Feb | 7pm
lyra.co.uk/shows

BARONY THEATRE, Bo’ness

Fri 27 Feb | 7.30pm
falkirkleisureandculture.org/arts-events

UNIVERSAL HALL, Findhorn

Tue 3 Mar | 2pm
universalhall.co.uk

EASTGATE THEATRE, Peebles

Thu 5 Mar | 7.30pm
eastgatearts.com

The Phoenix, Dumbarton

Sat 7 Mar | 7pm
clifftopprojects.co.uk/shows

NORTH EDINBURGH ARTS, Muirhouse

Mon 9 Mar | 2pm
northedinburgharts.co.uk

MACROBERT, Stirling

Tue 10 Mar | 7:30pm
macrobertartscentre.org

THE BARN, Banchory

Thu 12 Mar | 7.30pm
thebarnarts.co.uk

PLATFORM, Easterhouse

Tue 17 Mar | 7pm
platform-online.co.uk

DUNOON BURGH HALL

Fri 20 Mar | 2pm
dunoonburghhall.org.uk

*Inspiration not guaranteed.




