Comedian and Actor Lolly Jones Brings Her New Show To The Edinburgh Fringe

Fresh from her supremely popular 2018 Edinburgh Fringe show, 'Fifty Shades of May', bawdy satirist Lolly Jones is back on top form with 'I Believe In Merkels'.

Amongst unrest, divisiveness, protests and hard borders, Merkel, May and friends rip it up in a risqué display of razzmatazz. This show is what happens when Brexit negotiations are traded for disco, tassels and glitter.

Lolly Jones' trademark burlesque incarnations - fusing lip sync to political speeches, clowning and cabaret - oscillate between subversive, silly, saucy and satirical. This is burlesque doing exactly what it was born to do - relentlessly lampooning the political establishment.

Why is it that, after #metoo, female politicians are still asked about fashion and family, whilst they attempt to mop up all this man-made mess? From Theresa's 'poisoned chalice' to Merkel's handling of Grexit, Brexit and soon her own Mexit, our female leaders go head to head.

Up first, Leader of the Free World Angela Merkel reveals her wild side, celebrating the fall of the wall in 1989 with a spot of birch branch spanking at the sauna, then negotiating Theresa's hard borders as Kanzler with the aid of striptease, luftballons and rollerskating (if Lolly can master it by August). Next, Theresa May clings on, as her voice croaks and the union crumbles. Will her final bow have her crying (a la Thatcher) or donning a pair of leather trousers and Vogueing like no one's watching? In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon prepares for battle, wondering "what even is the will of the people?", as she takes her YES pasties and Highland-fur merkin to the trenches. Over the channel, as uprisings surge, Marine Le Pen opens her arms to the populist revolt of the yellow vest movement. Sequin-clad, Can-Can she shimmy forward with her agenda, or will the crowd get an Eiffel? Lolly also lip syncs to the words of her own Mother as she extols the virtues of 'Vote Leave'; a conversation previously banned in the family home.

'I Believe In Merkels' questions if our politicians can agree on trade, borders and most importantly, which Beyoncé songs best underscore their manifestos. In a time of division, propelled by upbeat pop music and glittery excess, the show reveals the women behind the power suits (and beige trousers).

This will be Lolly's fifth solo show at the Edinburgh Fringe, with last year's 'Fifty Shades of May' setting the unusual format and tone for this year's offering. Lolly's recent accolades include Not So New Comedian of the Year Finalist (2019), Burlesque Idol Runner-up (2018) Lip-sync Lollapalooza Champion of Champions Finalist (2018) and Infinitease (Burlesque competition) Finalist (2018).

She can be seen as a series regular on upcoming ITV drama 'A Confession', in 'Black Mirror' (Netflix), 'Murdered by my Boyfriend' (BBC3) and 'Josh Investigates' (Comedy Central).

Lolly Jones performs 'I Believe in Merkels' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 31st July - 25th August (not 14th). For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/lolly-jones-i-believe-in-merkels





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You