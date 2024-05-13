Comedian Joe Kent-Walters Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off of the BBC New Comedy Award final with his most notable comic creation, Joe Kent-Walters 'is Frankie Monroe LIVE!!!' for the full festival run, making his highly anticipated debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Frankie Monroe is the owner and MC of The Misty Moon - a working men's club in Rotherham that is also a portal to hell. The club is under threat, dark forces and dirty deeds linger in the shadows and it's up to Frankie to stop his beloved working men's club from falling into oblivion. Now Frankie's throwing everything he has at the wall; big numbers, special guests and mucky bitter to put on the greatest show and save his club. A big knees up for a dying institution, last orders!

Joe is the winner of the BBC New Comedy Award 2023 and he later went on to win the top prize of Best Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival 2024 with this debut hour, 'Frankie Monroe: LIVE!!!'. He is also a past winner of the Chortle Student Comedy Award 2021 which saw him play the main comedy stage at Latitude festival and tour Australia, performing at the Sydney Comedy Store. He is also a part of the comedy double act, The Lovely Boys, who have received critical acclaimed and achieved cult status with their 2022 debut show.

Performance Details

Venue: Monkey Barrell 2

Date & Time: 29th July - 25th August (excluding 14th August), 23:25

Duration: 60 mins

