Comedian Fielding Edlow Brings New Stand-Up Show GASLIGHTING IS MY LOVE LANGUAGE To Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Fielding Edlow: Gaslighting Is My Love Language will be performed at 7.10pm in Just the Tonic at the Grassmarket.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 2 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO
Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland Photo 3 Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals

Comedian Fielding Edlow Brings New Stand-Up Show GASLIGHTING IS MY LOVE LANGUAGE To Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Comedian Fielding Edlow Brings New Stand-Up Show GASLIGHTING IS MY LOVE LANGUAGE To Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Fielding Edlow; creator of award-winning, dark comedy web series, Bitter Homes and Gardens is bringing her brand-new comedy show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023. Here she details how her separation and subsequent divorce has given her a new perspective on her 13-year marriage or "light hostage situation" in 'Gaslighting Is My Love Language'.

Bitter Homes and Gardens starring Fielding and her (then) husband Larry Clarke (who you might recognise from Twin Peaks or Contagion Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) had simple concept - a fictionalised version of real-life where the couple would lay their exceptionally fractious relationship bare.

But it was in the making of their most successful project to date; as the couple watched these fictionalised versions of themselves warring on screen, that they were forced to admit how real their truly unfiltered on-screen dynamic was. And so, after two series, the L.A. couple had to admit they were in a deeply unhealthy situation. They definitely cared about each other, but their real-life interactions had become not just ill-tempered, but toxic...

In Gaslighting is My Love Language, Fielding uses dark humour and a sharp tongue to unpick how she and her husband started gaslighting each other from the moment they met in 2006. Each falling into a deeply unhealthy state of what could essentially be coined as "co-dependent Gaslighting"

Larry would often tell his wife, "No man could spend more than an afternoon with you", and whilst in her rational mind Fielding knew this wasn't true, hearing it repeatedly left her feeling oddly grateful that Larry was heroic enough to be married to her. But this manipulation and psychological control was by no means one-sided; in a tale reminiscent of Roald Dahl's The Twits, Fielding exacted her revenge by deliberately shrinking all of Larry's hoodies and shorts in the dryer to make him think he had gained weight... It worked.

Fielding says, "We were two desperately aspiring, narcissistic, broken people...we'd say things aloud that most of us would consider a "deal breaker" but we were just getting started."

HE questioned her critically acclaimed writing, making her feel that she was just a scatter-brained snack vlogger. SHE poured doubt on his storytelling until a once confident yarn-spinner was stumbling over dinner party conversation.

HE withheld sex and told her she was too tired until she believed him. SHE asked, "Hey Larry, why were you the only actor in Contagion who was not asked to do a pandemic PSA on handwashing?" causing him to panic his career was over. Neither was the other's emergency contact.

Now, Fielding and Larry live separately, can stand each other again (in small doses), and are developing Bitter Homes and Gardens Season Three. And yes, they'll be divorced on the show as well as in real life.

Fielding Edlow: Gaslighting Is My Love Language will be performed at 7.10pm in Just the Tonic at the Grassmarket (The Meeting Room) from 3rd - 13th August.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Stars Of Taskmaster And Dreamland to Join Forces In String V SPITTA At The Edinburgh Festi Photo
Stars Of Taskmaster And Dreamland to Join Forces In String V SPITTA At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

String V SPITTA; a hilarious new show from Ed MacArthur (Dreamland, Bad Education) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Taskmaster) is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

2
STAMPTOWN COMEDY NIGHT to Return To Edinburghs Fringe Festival For 2023 Photo
STAMPTOWN COMEDY NIGHT to Return To Edinburgh's Fringe Festival For 2023

Stamptown Comedy Night will be at 11pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Forth) on 5th, 10th-12th, 17th-19th, 24th-26th August.

3
Tragicomic Play PLEASE LOVE ME to Debut At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe This Summer Photo
Tragicomic Play PLEASE LOVE ME to Debut At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe This Summer

Please Love Me will be performed at 8.20pm in Pleasance Dome (Ace Dome) from 2nd - 26th August (Not 7th, 14th or 21st).

4
Award Winning Australian Circus Show PARTY GHOST is Coming To Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Award Winning Australian Circus Show PARTY GHOST is Coming To Edinburgh Fringe

Party Ghost: a visually striking, ghoulish, high-camp theatrical show will make its UK debut in Edinburgh after winning the Best Circus and Physical Theatre Award in Adelaide earlier this year.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/04-7/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You