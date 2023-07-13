Clé Holly's FOUR Musical to Make Its Edinburgh Fringe Debut

A moving story of a string quartet facing an uncertain future.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

After a successful run at the renowned Hollywood Fringe Festival, Clé Holly's deeply moving musical about a string quartet facing an uncertain future will travel to the legendary Edinburgh Fringe.

FOUR will perform at the Gilded Balloon - 2 Commercial Street, Edinburgh EH6 6JA, August 2 - 14 and 16 - 28
Click Click Herefor tickets and exact times.

In this poignant and compelling new work, an ambitious manager - hoping to breathe life into an established string quartet with an uncertain future - introduces the group to a new first violinist. This new addition forces the team to explore more than just the music.

FOUR runs 60 minutes in this exciting neo-gothic "mini-castle" housing nine performance spaces and six bars. A must for all Fringe-goers. This iconic venue has spawned the best of the best on the Fringe! Visit https://fourtheplay.com for further details.

Clé Holly -- the award-winning playwright of FOUR -- is herself a violinist, supplying a healthy dose of verisimilitude to this acutely written drama with live music. Clé draws upon her unique and creative background to write musicals which feature smart, complex female characters. She is also an Associate Producer of the upcoming independent film "Our Son" starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans. Additional information about all her work can be found at www.Cle.digital.




