ChampionsHIMHERANDIT's CHAMPIONS to Make UK Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Danish Theatre Award-nominated CHAMPIONS by HIMHERANDIT Company makes its highly anticipated UK premiere at Edinburgh Fringe 2025, running 31 July – 16 August at Pleasance, EICC, Pentland as part of the acclaimed #DANISH showcase, presented by WILDTOPIA and the Embassy of Denmark in the UK.

Following his 2023 Fringe success with MASS EFFECT, Andreas Constantinou returns with a radically different work that has already been hailed as a pivotal moment in his career. CHAMPIONS is an intimate, genre-defying performance that blends live art, theatre, video projections, and haunting audio to explore themes of grief, rejection, identity, and personal transformation.

At once vulnerable and unflinching, Constantinou sits in stillness before the audience while real recorded conversations with his homophobic father, his mother, and his therapist unfold through sound. The emotional landscape is punctuated by gripping video projections of a wrestling match—an arresting metaphor for internal struggle.

CHAMPIONS was nominated for a Reumert Award for Best Performance in Denmark and continues HIMHERANDIT’s legacy of pushing boundaries in queer performance. The piece runs 45 minutes, with tickets starting at £10. Please note: the performance is suitable for ages 16+ and contains nudity and references to grief and homophobia.

Constantinou is joined by collaborators Aris Papadopoulos and Jesper Holm Hermansen, with video design by Christoffer Brekne and installation by Jeppe Cohrt. The work is further enriched with music samples from Nick Cave’s “Ghosteen” and Björk’s “Pluto.”

CHAMPIONS is co-produced by Bora Bora – Dans og Visuelt Teater and supported by Statens Kunstfond, Aarhus Kommune, Teatret Svalegangen, and others.

