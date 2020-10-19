Casting Announced For Surrey's Online Family Panto This Winter, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Performances run from 12 – 26 December.

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company is pleased to announce the talented line-up of West End performers who have been cast in Surrey's ONLY family pantomime this winter, Beauty and the Beast, which plays The Borough Hall, Godalming, from 12 - 26 December.

With countless West End credits behind them, the full pantomime cast will include Maria Coyne (Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Singin' in the Rain) as Beauty with Lily de-la-Haye (CATS, The Phantom of the Opera) as Sybil, Paul Kemble (School of Rock, Top Hat, The Sound of Music) as Monsieur Bertrand, Ben Redfern (Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Potty Pascal and Jordan Wheatstone (The Little Princess, Disney's Broadway Hits) as the Beast. As previously announced, Philip Day (Oliver!, The Mousetrap) will return as Godalming's pantomime dame, playing Dame Dominique Derrière.

Directed by Jo Kirkland, choreographed by Charlotte Bateup and produced by Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Bateup for Guildford Fringe, this professional production will feature spectacular song and dance routines, colourful costumes and lots of fun for the whole family.

The venue will operate at a greatly reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. Face coverings will be mandatory. Group bookings will allow a maximum of 6 people to sit together. The show's duration will be approx. 1 hour 15 minutes with no interval. For full details of health and safety measures, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com.

Producer Nick Wyschna said: "To say I am thrilled with the cast for Beauty and the Beast would be a huge understatement! Not only are we putting on Surrey's only family pantomime, we also have a phenomenal cast, direct from London's West End to perform it. I am very pleased to say that the show is selling incredibly well already. I am getting the feeling that people are pleased for something 'normal' to look forward to this Christmas and I am over the moon to be able to offer that. Although normal isn't the word I would use to describe our show, it is going to be exceptional! I really hope you can join us for some Christmas magic this December."

The magical "tale as old as time" of Beauty and the Beast tells the story of an arrogant Prince who is turned into a beast as punishment for his vanity. He has only one chance to lift the curse: to find true love before the final petal falls...

To book for Beauty and the Beast, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101. There is disabled access throughout the venue. The final few tickets are still available for the relaxed performance on Sunday 13 December at 4pm. This show will be specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to £15 and can purchased by calling the Box Office only.

Shows View More Scotland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You