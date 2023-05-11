Canadian Clowns Return To Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run 3-27 August.

Two clown friends plan to put on a show but Dede goes off the idea - can Tibeh get him to change his mind?

Canadian "masters of slapstick" (The Scotsman) and multiple international award-winners Les Foutoukours make a welcome return to the Edinburgh Fringe with Brotipo.

It's a hit show packed with comedy, fabulous tricks and superb acrobatics - plus singing, dancing and bright costumes.

Non-stop entertainment for children and families, it's a fast-paced colourful show about the value of friendship and the importance of learning to work together.

There's lots of laughter as the audience follows the clowns through the ups and downs of their relationship - and the even bigger ups and downs of their acrobatics, handstands, diabolo displays and balancing acts.

Les Foutoukours bring the spirit of the Big Top to smaller, more intimate venues (in this case the Piccolo spiegeltent) as part of their mission to remind audiences of the delight of traditional circus clowns.

Brotipo is a festival favourite around the world having toured 18 countries from France, Germany and Italy to Mexico and China and won eight public choice awards since 2015.




