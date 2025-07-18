COMMON TONGUE Returns to Scottish Stages With Autumn Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Common Tongue by Fraser Scott will tour Scotland this autumn with a fourteen date tour in September and October. Presented by JGProducing in association with Ayr Gaiety, the play aboot imperfect Scots will open at Ayr Gaiety on Satuday 20th September before touring across Scotland to venues in Edinburgh, Peebles, Greenock, Cumbernauld, Dumfries, St Andrews and Paisley until Saturday 18th October.

Bonnie's life has been defined by wirds; the richt wans, the wrang wans, aun the wans used against her. Now, Bonnie haes a chance to speak aboot it. But the last time she done any public speaking wis a solo talk in Primary School. This time roon she's no really sure whit she's gonnae say, or even how she's gonnae say it.

A fast-paced and quick-witted one-person show exploring the impact of language, identity and their intersections in Scotland; ‘Common Tongue' follows Bonnie as she navigates her relationship with the way she speaks, coming to grips with the implications of her culture, and how much she can claim it or ignore it.

A play aboot imperfect Scots, ‘Common Tongue' highlights not only the richness of Scots, but the very real social, political, and personal tensions that language can expose. This is a play for anyone who has ever been told they speak “wrong” or have tried to find the right words.

Originally presented in 2024 with support from Creative Scotland and in association with Cumbernauld Theatre, ‘Common Tongue' is written and directed by Fraser Scott, and performed with deft humour and big heart by Olivia Caw.

Fraser Scott is a theatre director and playwright from Paisley, and the Resident Assistant Director of the Octagon Theatre for their 2024-2025 season. Fraser studied MFA Theatre Directing at Birkbeck, where he was a recipient of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Scholarship, and a Cross Trust Grant. Other directing credits include: ‘Athens of the North' (Live Theatre Newcastle/Hibernian Supporters Club), ‘Godspell' (Drygate Brewery), ‘LAND: A Scottish Musical' (Beacon Arts Centre) & ‘Thread' (Renfrew Town Hall). Fraser trained at Birkbeck, University of London and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He is a recipient of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Scholarship, a Cross Trust Award and the John Byrne Award.

Olivia Caw is a proudly working class actor born and bred in sunny Cumbernauld. Graduating from East 15 Acting School, Olivia went on to perform in Scandinavia with Street Theatre duo Cocoloco (2019), later joining the cast of ‘Trainspotting Live' (2022, 2023). Olivia has narrated two audiobooks (‘How to Survive Everything' by Ewan Morrison, ‘Santa Steals Christmas' by Eve Nairn Magnete). Olivia works at Offbeat Recording Studios in Edinburgh as an audiobook director/ producer.

Winning the 48hour film challenge with ‘Here Comes the Nun' in 2024, Olivia was nominated for Best Actress. Olivia's voice features heavily in Paul's Sng's documentary ‘Irvine Welsh: Reality is Not Enough' premiering at the Edinburgh Film Festival 2025.

‘Common Tongue' will tour to venues across central and southern Scotland, Saturday 20th September to Saturday 18th October. The production is presented by JGProducing in association with The Gaiety Theatre in Ayr, with further support from Paisley Arts Centre.

For tickets and further information, please visit jgproducing.com/common-tongue-25 or search for Common Tongue 2025.

Tour Dates