CARTOONOPOLIS Comes to Edinburgh

Created by Lewis Ian Bray as a tribute to his younger brother Jack, Cartoonopolis is a vibrant and imaginative exploration of neurodivergence, creativity, and the power of family. Inspired by the Bray family's challenging but joyful journey raising Jack, who is autistic, the show invites audiences into the fantastical world of Jack's imagination. It's a place full of cartoon capers, wild adventures, dastardly villains and fearless heroes from Toy Story, Marvel and more, as Jack approaches his 18th birthday and the transition into adulthood. Lewis plays 27 characters including Jack and his parents in a personal and moving celebration of neurodivergence, imagination and sticking together.

Lewis said, “It's been a long-held ambition to bring Cartoonopolis to the Fringe and it's incredible to be marking the show's ten year anniversary with the run. Putting neurodivergent voices and stories front and centre and celebrating neurodivergent joy, whilst also acknowledging the struggles that disabled people and their families continue to face in the current climate”

Lewis is an award-winning actor, screenwriter, and theatre-maker, known for co-writing and starring in the acclaimed live-action short film Ryan Can't Read which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Edmonton Film Festival 2024, qualifying the film for the 2025 Academy Awards. He also earned the International Best Actor Award for his performance at the Tokyo ShortShorts Film Festival. Cartoonopolis was first performed at the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse in 2015. This is Lewis's first time at the Fringe. Other theatre credits: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Liverpool Everyman). TV/Film credits: Anemone (Focus Features, 2025) The Game (Channel 5), Patience (Channel 4), Unforgotten (ITV)

