BWW Review: THE MOTHER LOAD, Sound Stage

The Mother Load is the fourth part of the Sound Stage series.The Mother Load is presented by The Royal Lyceum Theatre and Pitlochry Festival Theatre in association with Naked Productions Ltd and it is written by Lynda Radley.

The Mother Load is a three-part drama about a group of women that meet at an antenatal class. Three very different characters form an unlikely friendship as they confront the difficulties of parenting.

Cat (Wendy Seager), Mobina (Nalini Chetty) and Rowan (Anna Russell-Martin) are attending an antenatal class together when the three of them accidentally get locked in a bathroom. Earlier in the class, they had found out a little about each other and it's clear they didn't think they would be likely to form any kind of bond.

The play is divided into three parts as each first-time mother goes through the emotions of early days parenting and the reliance they come to have on these other women. They all have a different approach to both their birthing plans and how they intend on raising their children. Important issues are raised such as loneliness and isolation after the birth and other things the women hadn't thought they'd experience.

The sound quality of The Mother Load is fantastic which makes it easy to fully immerse yourself in the audio play. The sound is used to help you experience the disorientation of the sleepless nights.

The Mother Load is an emotive and honest piece that examines parenting outside of the concept of the nuclear family and does so beautifully.

The Mother Load is available from 25 to 27 June.