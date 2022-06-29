Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW, King's Theatre, Glasgow

On the day of their engagement, two squeaky-clean sweethearts Brad and Janet embark on a journey to find the professor who brought them together in a science class. It's a dark and stormy night and they break down on the road and head to a mysterious castle to see if anyone can help them get on their way. What lies behind the door is an unfamiliar world of sex, rock and roll and...aliens.

The master of the house is Frank-N-Furter (Stephen Webb), an eccentric transvestite from Transexual Transylvania. While initially, he scares naive Brad (Ore Oduba) and Janet (Haley Flaherty), they are transfixed by Frank and his strange home.

The most exciting thing about Rocky Horror Show is the involvement of the audience. It's traditional to dress up and there are cues to shout out in response to the script. Even the shyest will be likely to get up and join in for "The Timewarp", the famous song with instructional dance moves that is reprised at the curtain call. If you're not sure if the participation is for you, the Rocky Horror Show website has a 'virgin's guide' that breaks down some of the traditions but offers reassurance that you don't have to get dressed up if you don't want to.

Philip Franks plays the narrator and gets very much into the local spirit of things, adding quips about the city and theatre and having an answer for all of the good-natured heckles.

Rocky Horror Show was first staged in 1973 and has become a cult favourite and it shows no signs of slowing down. The songs are great, this tour has been well cast and the audience's enthusiasm makes it a must-see musical.