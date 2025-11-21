Beast Breaks Out of the Citz Rehearsal Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beast broke out of the rehearsal room for a game of hide and seek around the Citizens Theatre!

He also met the G5 Creators group - local Gorbals primary school children who meet weekly for after school sessions at the theatre since it reopened this summer.

Beauty and The Beast is a celebration of being bold and gloriously yourself! This year's Citizens Theatre Christmas production is a family-friendly and funny new take on the classic fairytale.

Marking a joyful milestone in the theatre's reopening year as the first Christmas production back in its redeveloped home, the Citz's Beauty and The Beast is packed with live music, mischief, festive magic and storytelling that will captivate children and adults alike. With its ambitious scale, vivid set and costume design and clever twists on the classic story, it is set to be a must-see event this festive season!

The pictures feature Nicholas Marshall as Beast, one of the Citizens Theatre's 2025/26 Graduate Actors.

Photo credit: Alex Brady

