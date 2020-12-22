BWW Review: RAPUNZEL, National Theatre of Scotland

This story of Rapunzel is a little bit different to the fairytale you already know. Told from six different perspectives, we hear how Rapunzel (Amber Sylvia Edwards) was stolen from her family as a toddler and separated from her twin brother- Prince Hairy (Reuben Joseph).

Unlike the normal fairytale, the prince on a quest to save Rapunzel is her brother rather than someone looking for her hand in marriage. The twist from typical romance to family bond is a welcome touch.

The narrator for Rapunzel is writer and director Johnny McKnight, aka Paige Ootabook. Anyone who has experienced a Johnny McKnight pantomime will be aware that he is a master of the genre and has the ability to craft a show that'll switch between genuinely touching and hysterically funny in a heartbeat. For children watching, there's a wealth of daft jokes and puns and there's plenty for adults as well.

Designed by Kenny Miller with lighting design by Lizzie Powell, Rapunzel is a visual treat. Filmed in and around Stirling castle, this is a wonderfully atmospheric piece that looks beautiful throughout.

National Theatre of Scotland have excelled themselves with the cast and creatives for this production. Rapunzel is written by Apphia Campbell, Johnny McKnight, Uma Nada-Rajah, Morna Pearson, Stef Smith, Meghan Tyler and Anita Vettesse who have created just pure joy. The run time for the production is 75minutes and the time flew by, I found myself beaming throughout.

Music for the feature is provided by Novasound (Audrey Tait and Lauren Gilmour) and I can't imagine a more perfect duo for the job. The musical numbers of the show are fantastic and immediately after finishing the production, I skipped back to rewatch the songs again. A particular highlight was the magnificent Darren Brownlie's solo number as Rosey Posey, a flower planted in the castle grounds who gives us the diva anthem you didn't know you needed.

After what has been a very difficult year for theatre (and well, everyone) National Theatre of Scotland's Rapunzel is a triumph that further highlights the importance of creatives and how essential theatre is.

Rapunzel is in selected cinemas from 22 December and online streaming from 23 December until 4 January. The streaming production is available with captions, BSL interpretation and audio description.

Photo credit: Kirsty Anderson