BEYOND MONET and BEYOND VAN GOGH Open in Edinburgh Next Week

Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh will open in Edinburgh next week. The pair of unmissable immersive experiences will be staged on different days at the Royal Highland Centre from Saturday, 29 November 2025 to Friday, 2 January 2026. Tickets for both are being sold separately.

It will be even easier to enjoy the attraction with a special bus service delivering visitors right to the doorstep of the Ingliston venue each weekend throughout the five-week run.

And along with the 360-degree visual and audio experience in the 10,000sq ft main space, each experience will include the chance to linger in captivating new reflection room which extends the magical world of both artists.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience celebrates the groundbreaking work of the ‘Father of Impressionism’ in mesmerising and colourful fashion. Edinburgh is hosting the Scottish premiere of the tribute to the French visionary.

In the immersive impressionist extravaganza, cutting-edge technology breathes new life into more than 400 of the legendary French painter’s canvases, taking visitors on a spectacular and unforgettable audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.

Beyond Monet brings together some of the artist’s most famous paintings – including Poppies, Impression: Sunrise and his exquisite Water Lilies series – with lesser-known works which all swirl around the space, offering a fresh and exciting new look at much-loved masterpieces and a deeper connection with Monet, his subjects and his innovative technique.

Taking inspiration from Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet’s works, visitors can freely roam the Infinity Room where they are transported inside the paintings themselves to the accompaniment of a moving original score.

Meanwhile, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

The visit is also enhanced by the addition of a new ‘reflection’ room. All art lovers will be able to enjoy walking through Waterlily Alley, an enchanting recreation of Monet’s gardens at Giverny, and a bloom-flanked Sunflower Alley paying tribute to Vincent Van Gogh.

Edinburgh visitors are only the second to experience the new space which received its world premiere in Liverpool this summer.

The residency at the Royal Highland Centre also includes two special Relaxed Sessions, designed with support from Scotland’s We Too! Inclusive events charity, to enable neurodivergent visitors to enjoy both experiences to the full. The Beyond Monet Relaxed Session will be between 11am and 2pm on Tuesday, 16 December and the Beyond Van Gogh Relaxed Session on Wednesday, 17 December from 2.30-4.30pm.

This is Annerin Productions’ third visit to Scotland following Beyond Van Gogh at Glasgow’s SEC in 2024 – where it won critical acclaim and was seen by 50,000 visitors, and the same experience’s residency at the P&J Live in Aberdeen this summer.

It is the first time the entertainment company has staged anything in Edinburgh.

The Royal Highland Centre is Scotland’s biggest indoor and outdoor venue. Located at Ingliston to the west of Edinburgh city centre, it welcomes more than one million visitors a year and delivers some of the biggest events in Scotland.

It makes it the perfect location for Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh.

The centre is also perfectly positioned with good transport links including the A8, the motorway network and Edinburgh Airport.

Meanwhile the special Lothian Service 98 shuttle will run on Saturdays and Sundays, departing from the Assembly Rooms in George Street, with stops at Shandwick Place and Haymarket and then following the same route as the number 31 bus. The shuttle will operate every half an hour outbound from 9.15am to 4.45pm, and will make the return journey from 11.10am to 5.40pm. Full details of the exact route and fares are available from www.lothianbuses.com

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “I’m really excited to present both these very special immersive experiences in Edinburgh this Christmas and I can’t wait to see the response from art lovers of all ages when they step into the worlds of Monet and Van Gogh later this month.

“Both experiences give visitors the opportunity to engage with these two iconic artists’ wonderful work in a completely different way, as well as learning more about the men who left us this incomparable legacy of visionary masterpieces.

“We’ve had tremendous support from the team at the Royal Highland Centre, and I’m also absolutely delighted that Lothian Buses are also putting on a special weekend shuttle service from the heart of the city centre to make it even easier for ticketholders to enjoy their day out.

“I know both experiences are going to look stunning in the venue’s exhibition space. So whether visitors choose to plunge into the worlds of Van Gogh or Monet, or immerse themselves in both, I can guarantee they will have a memorable time.”

Mark Currie, Director of Venue at Royal Highland Centre, said: “We are now less than two weeks away from opening this extraordinary immersive experience at the Royal Highland Centre, and there’s a real sense of excitement growing across Scotland. Showcasing the brilliance of Van Gogh alongside the Scottish premiere of Monet, this exhibition marks a major moment for the nation’s cultural landscape and a significant step forward in what the Royal Highland Centre can now offer.

“As Scotland’s largest indoor and outdoor events venue, we are evolving into a destination for world-class exhibitions – and this is just the beginning. Bringing Van Gogh’s iconic works to life on such a scale is a landmark for us, and we’re proud to offer visitors from Edinburgh and far beyond an experience that blends light, art and technology in a way not previously seen at the Centre.

“This exhibition represents the first of many ambitious cultural experiences we plan to host, and we cannot wait to welcome audiences into the vibrant, immersive world of Van Gogh.”

And Phionna McInnes, Chief Executive of We Too! which empowers families of children with disabilities in North East Scotland, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting Relaxed Van Gogh and Monet in Edinburgh as they demonstrate a clear commitment to making immersive arts experiences more accessible.

“It’s genuinely encouraging to see producers prioritising relaxed formats, particularly for neurodivergent audiences, and recognising the value of creating sensory-considerate environments. For us at We Too it’s validating to see this approach become part of national event planning, and we’re thrilled to play a part in helping more people enjoy these iconic exhibitions in ways that feel comfortable and inclusive.”

