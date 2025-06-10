Award-Winning Family Show OUT OF THE BOX Returns to Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off its win for Best Family Friendly Show 2025 at Brighton Fringe, the internationally acclaimed Out of the Box returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for another joyful run of circus-inspired comedy, playful surprises, and audience interaction.

Running July 30–August 24 (excluding August 12) at 11:30 a.m. daily at Underbelly Bristo Square – Jersey (Venue 302), Out of the Box is a one-man, one-box wonder starring Darryl J Carrington, whose inventive blend of non-verbal clowning, trick shots, and spontaneous fun has delighted audiences of all ages across the globe.

Every time Carrington opens the mysterious box, something unexpected unfolds—be it circus stunts, quirky prop work, or laugh-out-loud antics. But the true stars of the show are the audience themselves, with Carrington gently bringing them into the action through light-hearted, embarrassment-free interaction that sparks connection across generations.

“A joyous celebration of play throughout your life,” Carrington explains. “Whatever your age, Out of the Box invites you to rediscover wonder.”

With its blend of physical theatre, comedy, and circus arts, Out of the Box is perfect for families, kids, and anyone who believes silliness can be a serious art form.

Out of the Box

July 30 – August 24 (not 12th)

11:30 a.m. | 60 minutes

Underbelly Bristo Square – Jersey (Venue 302)

Tickets available at underbellyedinburgh.co.uk, edfringe.com, at the venue box office, or the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS.

Comments