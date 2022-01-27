Arts & Business Scotland Put Boosting Sustainability Credentials Centre Stage This February

In the world today there is an expectation that businesses do their bit to help protect our environment, which is why Arts & Business Scotland has put sustainability centre stage at the Culture and Business Scotland Conference 2022.

Representatives from Aviva Investors and the SCO will be on hand at the online conference on Thursday 10 February from 2pm- 5pm to present the creative partnership born out of a shared desire to support businesses in recognising climate change and improving their sustainability credentials.

Recognising that music could cut through so much of the noise surrounding the climate change issue, Aviva Investors partnered with the SCO to commission and perform a piece of music which could stir emotion in people enough for them to feel inspired to take action on climate change, where words have previously failed.

The result is 'Symbiosis', composed by Greg Lawson and featuring the SCO Strings with Pekka Kuusisto, and the making and performing of this powerful piece is explored in a short film, created by Sandy Butler and filmed in Moniaive and at Clockwork Studios in Glasgow, which will be shown at the conference.

In this film Greg Lawson explains that music is the 'the perfect language of metaphor' and that 'Symbiosis' itself refers to the relationship we have with each other and the planet. Although centred around a piece of music, this film explores the power of a cross-sector partnership in making real change in real time.

Kelly Mikhailoff, Co-Head of Marketing of Aviva Investors, said: "We are delighted to have partnered with the SCO to create a piece of music that inspires people to take action on climate change. It's so powerful; really evocative. Sometimes words aren't enough, and music has the power to reach people in a different way and create a connection. Like so many sectors, it has been an incredibly tough time for the arts sector and to help support musicians and artists is hugely fulfilling for us as an organisation."

David Nelson, Partnerships Manager of the SCO, said: "This project has been an incredibly inspiring sponsorship project. We have learned so much from working with Aviva Investors and have started evaluating our own organisational approach to sustainability as a result of the partnership. Our 'Symbiosis' film has been made possible thanks to support from the Culture & Business Fund Scotland and a collective creativity from everyone involved, with special thanks to Greg Lawson, Sandy Butler and Clockwork Sessions."

David Watt, Chief Executive of Arts & Business Scotland: "It has been an incredibly difficult 18 months/2 years for the business sector, not least when considering the increasing pressure around sustainability credentials and corporate social responsibility goals.

Therefore we are delighted to bring the experience and expertise of Aviva Investors and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra to business leaders from across the country this February as part of the Culture and Business Scotland Conference 2022.

Not only has this partnership succeeded in creating a stunning new short film and wonderful and moving piece of music, it demonstrates the power of such partnerships between the commercial and culture sectors to further corporate social responsibility goals."

Taking place online on Thursday 10 February from 2pm - 5pm the Culture and Business Scotland Conference 2022 is hosted by Pauline McLean, Arts Correspondent at BBC Scotland and explores the value, benefits and return on developing cross sector partnerships.

For more information and to sign up visit https://www.aandbscotland.org.uk/events/

The full list of expert speakers confirmed is: