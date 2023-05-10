An Old Solider Returns To Edinburgh And Has A Story To Tell

Tim Marriott performs a classic Sherlock Holmes adventure, telling the Moriarty story from Watson's perspective.

After a sell-out season at Adelaide Fringe '23 and at Edinburgh last year, a refreshed and revived old soldier returns to Edinburgh...

1894. Watson is alone. Sherlock Holmes and his beloved Mary are both gone. London seethes with false reports and rumour. It is time to set the record straight. So, Watson tells his tale, and the intrepid detectives must face their nemesis, the Napoleon of Crime, Professor Moriarty. But as Watson takes us on a journey across Europe to the Reichenbach Falls, is the game really over?

Watson: The Final Problem is created in collaboration with and directed by Bert Coules, the BBC's Head Writer on adaptations of the Further Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, who says "Watson is often overlooked, but is more than Conan Doyle's alter ego. Haunted by loss, deeply affected by the effects of war in Afghanistan, and appalled by dishonesty and falsehood, he is a poignant and contemporary character to bring to life."

90s sitcom star Tim Marriott played 'Gavin' in 7 seasons of the BBC sit-com The Brittas Empire. After a second career in education, he returned to the stage in 2018, travelling to festivals around the world with acclaimed PTSD play Shell Shock (Sunday Mail Best Solo Show, Adelaide Fringe) and Holocaust themed Mengele (Lustrum Award; NY Encore). Tim also wrote and performs in Appraisal at Assembly Studio 2 this year.

Time: 15:15 Venue 17 - Studio 3, Assembly Festival, George Square

Dates: Aug 3-28 Running Time: 60 mins

Tickets and Info: assemblyfestival.com, 0131 623 3030 or Assembly box office