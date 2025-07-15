Ali Brice Returns To Edinburgh Fringe With New Comedy Show ERIC MEAT GETS THE CHOP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated UK alternative comedian Ali Brice will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with ERIC MEAT GETS THE CHOP, a brand-new hour of absurdist character comedy, interactive chaos, and heartfelt hilarity. Performances will run August 2–24, 2025 (except August 13) at PBH’s Free Fringe @ Carbon, Room 1, at 5:30 p.m.

Set in the absurd purgatory of modern work culture, ERIC MEAT GETS THE CHOP follows the UK’s oldest social media manager as he returns from a forced sabbatical determined to prove he still belongs. What unfolds is a surreal, bittersweet meditation on identity, obsolescence, and the bureaucratic rituals that define modern life—complete with biscuit classification systems, existential commutes, and audience-led quizzes.

Performed with Brice’s trademark warmth, unpredictability, and melancholic undercurrent, the show continues the saga of his cult-favorite character Eric Meat, first seen at the Fringe from 2014–2016. Brice’s most recent show, I Tried To Be Funny, But You Weren’t Looking, was a critical and audience hit, earning a transfer to Soho Theatre and tours in Australia and Estonia, along with a nomination for the Comedians' Choice Award and inclusion in The Times’ Best Jokes from the Fringe—twice.

A staple of the UK’s alt-comedy scene, Brice is a member of the Weirdos Comedy collective and a regular at the Alternative Comedy Memorial Society. His screen credits include The Curse (Channel 4), The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk (BBC Two), and Radiohead’s 2021 music video If You Say the Word.

ERIC MEAT GETS THE CHOP

PBH’s Free Fringe @ Carbon (Room 1)

208 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1NQ

August 2–24, 2025 (except August 13)

Daily at 5:30 p.m. (60 mins)

Tickets: FREE (non-ticketed, Pay What You Want collection)

More info: www.freefestival.co.uk