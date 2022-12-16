A Play, A Pie and A Pint Announces Spring 2023 Season

Lunchtime theatregoers will be able to see PPP in action all across Scotland in this season co-presented with Traverse Theatre, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Ayr Gaiety, Dumfries & Galloway Arts Festival, Mull Theatre and for the very first time, Macrobert Arts Centre and Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

PPP's 'Fresh Perspectives' season of plays kicks off at Òran Mór on Monday 20 February with Alison Carr's new dark comic drama Until It's Gone, in association with Stellar Quines, which explores what a world without women means for the men left behind.

Several shows this season will offer up playful perspectives on history. Johnny McKnight's new raucous musical Meet Me at The Knob is loosely inspired by the real-life story of Glasgow's White Hats with songs by Novasound; Rachel Flynn's new comedy Keepin' The Heid features a bawdy Mary Queen of Scots and Lesley Hart's Welcome to Bannockburn sees a father and daughter working together at Stirling's finest five-star historical tour. After a sell-out run in 2022, SCOTS by Noisemaker makes a triumphant return to PPP and will again take audiences on a rousing musical journey through the history of Scotland.



Also this season, Uma Nada-Rajah will take us on a dark comedic romp in The Great Replacement; Meghan Tyler's Bloodbank examines power play dynamics between a Tory MP and an NHS Nurse having a risqué arrangement; Matthew McVarish brings us Quietus, the final play in his 'Life or Death' trilogy, and Oliver Emanuel's new comedy-drama Storytelling showcases how the power of stories can help us overcome the darkest moments in life.

Marrows, mayhem and murder are the name of the game in mini musical The Worm Who Turned by Kim Millar; Linda Duncan McLaughlin shows us why Scottish 'wimmin' should not be messed with in The Merry Wives of The Wyndford, an all-Glasgow update of Shakespeare's riotous comedy, and JD Stewart demonstrates bubbly delicious consequences in The Devil Drinks Cava, a new comedy-drama in association with Sanctuary Queer Arts.

PPP is proud to professionally produce work by early career writers and we're delighted that our David MacLennan Award winner Áine King will debut her powerful climate crisis themed drama Burning Bright. Other plays by first-time PPP writers include Kathy McKean's The Spark about a woman who develops telekinetic powers, Grant O'Rourke's paranoia-driven comedy Leopards Ate My Face and Aodhan Gallagher's new comedy-drama Write-off, in association with Dundee Rep, about two gay men from very different generations with conflicting beliefs and biases.

This season will also feature brilliant new plays from acclaimed writers Ian Pattison, Dave Anderson & David Bailey and Peter Arnott, who returns to PPP after 2019's award-winning The Signalman with his 50th professionally produced play Variant. Morna Young's joyous musical journey BABS returns from the Autumn season with performances at The Lemon Tree and The Traverse Theatre.

"I am thrilled that PPP will be back in Spring 2023 with our Fresh Perspectives season. We live in a time where peoples' perspectives and opinions are increasingly polarised, so this season we invite audiences to come see new work that encourages them to perceive the world around them in fresh and exciting ways." - Jemima Levick, Artistic Director at A Play, A Pie and A Pint