A FALLING TREE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

The performance is on Saturday 26 August 2023 at 12pm.  

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Peter Duncan, actor, Pantomime filmmaker, Blue Peter and Duncan Dares man and the UK’s former Chief Scout, will talk about his world travels observing the changing planet and his fears for its future if we don’t take collective action, in his one-man show A Falling Tree at The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh, on Saturday 26 August 2023 at 12pm.  

As a newly appointed Ambassador for Se-ed (Sustainability and Environmental Education), Peter Duncan will bring his ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ for all ages to explore and to discover what we have lost and what we might lose in the future. 

Peter will share his plans for his current move from London to a new home in the countryside where he hopes, alongside his wife and grown-up children, to regenerate fifteen acres of land with wildflower meadows and orchards and to create a bio-diverse patch of land. 

During his show, A Falling Tree, Peter will not only talk about his own global adventures and how they have fed into his take on the subject, but he will also be asking the age-old question ‘if a tree falls down in the forest and there’s no one to hear it, does it make a sound?’ There will be an audience Q & A to discuss potential answers to this dilemma, and perhaps a quick song about extinction at the end! The event is for eco-warriors of all ages. Book now: Click Here

Producers Denise Silvey, Christopher Biggins and Jane Compton (CDJ Entertainment), along with Prestonfield House hotel, are running The Fringe at Prestonfield programme, located at The Stables at Prestonfield (venue 105), from 18-27 August 2023. The 500-seat venue will host an illustrious line-up which includes Janey Godley ‘Not Dead Yet’ Tour, An Audience with Sir Cliff Richard in conversation with Gloria Hunniford, Tea with Christopher Biggins and Guests (including Stephanie Beacham and Julian Clary), Rosemary Ashe in Call Me Merman, An Audience with Dame Arlene Phillips, An Audience with the Whitehalls, The Barricade Boys, The Celtic Tenors and Tarantara - An Afternoon of Gilbert and Sullivan. For the full programme, visit  Click Here.  




