A COUPLE OF HUMANS Comes to Edinburgh in August

Performances run 2 – 20 August.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Tackling the challenges of social interaction in a world dominated by digital communication, this thought-provoking piece of visual dance theatre blends choreography, sound design and live projection to comment on how technology has changed relationships over the last three years.

Honing in on themes of encounter, communication, and interaction, real life couple Riikka and Antti Puumalainen combine contemporary choreography and sound design that utilises human voice, every day household sounds and both musical and abstract elements. A Couple of Humans is an interdisciplinary performance that delves into two fundamental questions: 'Who am I?' and 'Who are we together?' 

Conceived in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the piece emphasises visual design and movement, using physical theatre and dance to provoke enquiry into what makes us human in the first place, and how we have evolved as a species. In asking these questions, it shines a light on broad social changes and philosophical ideas, exposing how these are impacted by specific individuals, actions and relationships.  

Riikka and Antti Puumalainen said “We were inspired to create A Couple of Humans while experiencing the lockdown during the pandemic. At the same time it was obvious that social interaction had dramatically changed due to the influence of social media. The big question behind all of this is how it affects human values and humanity in whole – and this question is the basis of our piece.” 

Tsuumi Dance Theatre is a Helsinki based professional dance theatre with over 20 years of experience. The company finds its unique strength in exploring folklore and creating new artistic ways to bring it on stage. Tsuumi Dance Theatre is a collective of professional dancers, choreographers and musicians. Tsuumi's works consists of contemporary dance, Finnish folk dance, theatre and live music. 

From Start to Finnish is an annual showcase presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that represents the best in Finnish performing arts. Returning to Edinburgh for its eleventh year, From Start to Finnish 2023 features four shows: A Couple of Humans (Summerhall), Chevalier – Hobbyhorse Circus (Assembly) Insomniac's Fable (Summerhall) and THEM (Pleasance). In previous years, the showcase has included the award-winning Cock, Cock… Who's There? and The Desk, the Fringe First-winning physical theatre piece. 

Running Time: 45 minutes | Suitable for ages 8+ 

Relaxed show available 

Company information 

Concept by Riikka and Antti Puumalainen Choreography by Riikka Puumalainen  

Sound design by Antti Puumalainen Video and lighting design by Tiiti Hynninen  

Costume design by Mirkka Nyrhinen Photography by Petra Tiihonen 

 




Recommended For You