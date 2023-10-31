2:22 – A GHOST STORY Comes to the King's Theatre, Glasgow in November

Performances run Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 November.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, King's Theatre Glasgow Photo 1 Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, King's Theatre Glasgow
Peter Pan: Boy George Set to Make Panto Debut as Captain Hook in Arena Spectacular Photo 2 Peter Pan: Boy George Set to Make Panto Debut as Captain Hook in Arena Spectacular
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 4 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

2:22 – A GHOST STORY Comes to the King's Theatre, Glasgow in November

The King’s Theatre has revealed the casting for the Glasgow dates of Runaway Entertainment’s 2:22 – A Ghost Story, which will star Joe Absolom (A Confession, Doc Martin) as Ben, Scottish actress Charlene Boyd (Mayflies, River City) as Lauren, Nathaniel Curtis (It’s a Sin, The Witcher) as Sam and Louisa Lytton (EastEnders, The Bill) as Jenny.

Performances run Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 November.

Charlene Boyd, who was born and raised in Glasgow said: ‘To say I am thrilled to be joining this iconic Ghost Story would be an understatement. The buzz around this brilliant show is incredibly exciting and I for one, cannot wait for the ride. Bring it on!’

Charlene’s work includes TV’s Mayflies and River City, as well as The Macbeths onstage at the Citizen’s Theatre. She is currently under commission by National Theatre of Scotland and Grid Iron Theatre Company writing her first full length play.

Joe Absolom, who will be treading the boards at The King’s in the role of Ben, received a Supporting Actor BAFTA nomination in 2020 for his performance as Christopher Halliwell in A Confession, opposite Martin Freeman and Imelda Staunton. He was also in the part of Andy in the Theatre Royal Windsor tour of The Shawshank Redemption. His television credits include The Bay, The Level and Doc Martin.

Joe said: ‘I’ve heard so much about 2:22 so am really honoured to be asked to join the  cast...I can’t wait to see how A Ghost Story plays out in the medium of theatre….’

It’s A Sin star Nathaniel Curtis and Louisa Lytton, who played Ruby Allen in BBC’s Eastenders, will be joining Charlene and Joe in this edge-of-your seat, supernatural thriller.

This is the first time that 2:22 – A Ghost Story will be at The King’s Theatre, following a series of hugely successful West End runs.

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and who will be at the Theatre Royal Glasgow with this show Uncanny: I Know What I Saw in November, 2:22 is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may, or may not, appear…

Danny Robins said: ‘I’m thrilled with our first cast for the 2:22 A Ghost Story UK tour and can’t wait to see how each actor brings their own distinctive take to the play. It's quite the journey we are on and we look forward to spooking new audiences across the UK. 2:22 is an adrenaline-fuelled experience that gives you the licence to gasp, scream, and yelp!’

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

“THERE’S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

The newly-announced cast will follow in the footsteps of several record-breaking runs, including its premiere at the Noel Coward Theatre, which starred Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser, and Jake Wood and where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan, and Giovanna Fletcher, which completed its run on 12 February 2021. For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022), the cast included Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury, and Beatriz Romilly, the second season, launching in September, starred Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott, and Tamsin Carroll.

The box office record-breaking run at the Lyric starring Cheryl, Jake Wood, Scot Karim, and Louise Ford, concluded its run on 23 April. The further West End season at the Apollo Theatre starred Sophia Bush, Ricky Champ, Clifford Samuel, Jaime Winstone and Frankie Bridge.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Macrobert Arts Centre To Get Audiences Dancing This Christmas With Disco Retelling Of ALAD Photo
Macrobert Arts Centre To Get Audiences Dancing This Christmas With Disco Retelling Of ALADDIN

Macrobert Arts Centre is bringing the disco vibes this Christmas with a retelling of Aladdin. Get ready to dance and have some festive fun at Central Scotland's leading arts venue.

2
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage THE SOUND OF MUSIC in 2024 Photo
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage THE SOUND OF MUSIC in 2024

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced that in 2024 it will be staging, for the first time, an exciting new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved musical The Sound of Music.

3
Review: TREASON THE MUSICAL, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh Photo
Review: TREASON THE MUSICAL, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Treason is the new musical drama about the notorious gunpowder plot of 1605, set to completely blow you away with stunning original folk and pop songs, this one-of-a-kind show tells one of the most intriguing tales in Britain’s history as it’s never been seen before.

4
Peter McPan flies into Glasgow and Aberdeen Photo
Peter McPan flies into Glasgow and Aberdeen

IS IT A BIRD? IS IT A PLANE? NO... IT'S PETER McPAN

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Mark Watson and Friends in Scotland Mark Watson and Friends
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/27-11/27)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
Sarah Keyworth: Work In Progress in Scotland Sarah Keyworth: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/25-1/25)
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
Jordan Brookes: Work In Progress in Scotland Jordan Brookes: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/11-11/11)
Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails in Scotland Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders in Scotland Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/25-2/25)
Adam Flood: Remoulded in Scotland Adam Flood: Remoulded
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/16-3/16)
Ed Night: Rise and Smile in Scotland Ed Night: Rise and Smile
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You