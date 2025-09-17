An Evening with Dr Louise Newsom Comes To The Pavilion Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of World Menopause Month 2025, Dr Louise Newson, known across the UK as “the medic who kick-started the menopause revolution” is coming to Glasgow for one night on 5 October to talk about her career and her own perimenopause as well as sharing information about hormones. Joined by award-winning broadcaster and Loose Women favourite Kaye Adams, this unforgettable evening promises an open and honest conversation about menopause, women’s hormones at all ages, and women’s long-term health. Many myths will be dispelled and as some shocking facts about hormones will be revealed.

Louise’s mission is simple: “Women deserve better information, better support, and better healthcare. This event is about sharing my knowledge – based on evidence and clinical experience - that can truly change lives.” Backed by her expertise as a physician and hormone specialist, Louise will share up-to-date evidence about HRT, testosterone, and ways to improve future health; all aimed at helping the audience feel informed and empowered. This warm, interactive event will also welcome audience questions throughout. Whether you're unsure about starting HRT and testosterone, want to support a partner or colleague, or are navigating menopause, perimenopause, PMS or PMDD yourself – Louise is here to help. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://www.nlpltd.com/dr-louise-newson-qanda/