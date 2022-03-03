Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to Present BROADWAY IN BLACK

Back by popular demand - from its world-premiere run during the summer of 2017 - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present "Broadway in Black," updated for 2022. In this musical revue created and adapted by WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, WBTT will salute Broadway musicals with songs that span decades and a wide variety of musical styles that will appeal to audiences of all ages.

The production will feature favorite songs from Tony Award-winning shows and breakthrough roles that helped launch the careers of such Black artists as Melba Moore in "Purlie," Ben Vereen in "Pippin," Jennifer Holliday in "Dreamgirls," and Nell Carter in "Ain't Misbehavin'." Audiences will enjoy songs like "On Broadway," "Sophisticated Lady," "Hit Me With A Hot Note," "Ease On Down The Road," "Steppin' To The Bad Side," "Five Guys Named Moe," "We Are Dreamgirls" and many more.

"Broadway shows have had a huge influence on American pop culture and many careers have been launched from those stages," said Jacobs, who directs the production. "While WBTT is proud to feature a wide variety of productions, we know it is the musical revues that are our trademark. We look forward to sharing our joy as we feature some of the most celebrated songs ever to be performed onstage!"

Director is Jacobs. Cast members are Syreeta S. Banks, Ariel Blue, Brian L. Boyd, Derric Gobourne Jr., Dale Hill, Brentney J, Delores McKenzie, Michael Mendez, Raleigh Mosely, Leon S. Pitts, Helen Planchet, Jai Shanae, Katherine Taylor and Stephen White Jr. Choreographer is WBTT's resident choreographer, Donald Frison.



Music director/pianist is Matthew McKinnon. The live band includes Amber Robinson, Bass; Courtland Green, auxiliary keys; Brad Foutch, guitar; and Alex Durant, drums.

The crew includes: James "Jay" Dodge II, production manager; Juanita Munford, production stage manager; Adam Spencer, set design; Ethan Vail, lighting design; Darci Collins, costume design; and Annette Breazeale, property master.

"We are pleased to be back on stage in our Donelly Theatre for this revival of 'Broadway in Black,' which enjoyed a very successful run five years ago," said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. "This production will have audiences tapping their toes and singing along - we can't wait for the curtain to rise!"

The show runs March 10-April 24. Performances, which take place in the WBTT Donelly Theatre (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota), are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $47/adults, $20/students and active military (prices include all applicable fees). Concessions will be available outdoors, starting one hour before showtime. Call the Box Office (941-366-1505) or purchase tickets online securely at westcoastblacktheatre.org.

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds self-esteem in youth of color. For more information, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Photo Credits: Sorcha Augustine

Pictured in Photo: (standing, l-r) Stephen White Jr., Syreeta S. Banks, Katherine Taylor, Ariel Blue and Leon S. Pitts; (floor) Michael Mendez