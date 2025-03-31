Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe To Stage Original Musical SYNCOPATED AVENUE In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the final show of its 25th anniversary theatre season, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is proud to present “Syncopated Avenue,” which will take audiences on a musical journey through the captivating and entertaining world of tap dance.

The world-premiere original musical – created, adapted and directed by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, with choreography by Lamont Brown and Jason Bernard, and playwriting support from Nate's brother, Michael Jacobs – runs from April 16-May 25, 2025.

Performances take place in The Donelly Theatre of WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. (There will be a “Conversation with the Cast” after the matinee show on Sunday, May 4.)

The show will take audiences to an avenue where all things flourish with rhythm, style and class. This innovative musical uses dance as a universal language and features original music as well as arrangements of popular jazz tunes.

The cast of “Syncopated Avenue” is: Lamont Brown (Percy), Kaylee Olson (Felicity), James T. Lane (Duke), CK Edwards (Nicholas) and Stanley Martin (Mayor); the ensemble includes Jodeci Milhouse (dance captain), Bryce Bayer, Kathryn Connell, Delaney Diaz, Giada Leigh, Ivan Owens, Sam Poon and Jermarcus Riggins.

“I was inspired to create this show when I saw Lamont in a performance of the Broadway show ‘After Midnight' a few years ago. I was very impressed with his star power and spoke with him briefly after the show regarding working together,” said Jacobs. “Last year, we spoke again and decided we would collaborate on a show ... and ‘Syncopated Avenue' was born!”

Brown is a New York-based performer and choreographer. Originally from Long Island, N.Y., he is a graduate of the Dance Theatre Conservatory at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. He was recently seen in the first national tour of "Funny Girl" and “Mean Girls The Broadway Musical.” He performed as Andy Lee in the national tour of “42nd Street,” worked on the Norwegian Cruise Line performing as a Tap Brother in “After Midnight,” co-starred in an episode of "Wutang: An American Saga," and performed in "Riverdance" at Radio City Musical Hall.

In addition to performing, he produces, directs, and choreographs his own work as the founder of The LBD Project. He recently won Broadway World awards for Best Direction and Choreography for "Aida The Musical," which played at Studio Theatre of Long Island in East Islip. His dancing styles include precision jazz, tap, and hip-hop.

Lane is also a renowned actor, dancer and choreographer with numerous Broadway credits. Most recently, he was the understudy for the lead role in “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.” Other Broadway credits include “Chicago,” “Kiss Me, Kate,” “King Kong the Musical,” “The Scottsboro Boys,” and “A Chorus Line.” He has performed in many national tours and concerts, and served as choreographer for and had a recurring role on the “Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock.

Music director and conductor is Dan Sander-Wells; the rest of the band is: Brooke Sanders, associate music director/secondary keys; Tanner Stephens, upright bass; Henley Connor and Mark De Rose, drums; Richard Philbin, reeds; and Victor Mongillo, trumpet.

Production manager is Kevin White, production stage manager is KaCie Ley, assistant stage manager is Chris Murry, scenic designer is Shartoya Jn. Baptiste, Costume Designer is Chris Vergara, properties artisan is Annette Breazeale, lighting designer is Michael Pasquini, projection designer is Austin Jacobs, and sound designer is Patrick Russini.

Tickets are $52/adults, and with valid I.D. $22/students (ages 25 and under) and active duty military. Call the Box Office (941-366-1505) or visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

Comments