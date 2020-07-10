Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Receives Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe recently received an Arts Appreciation Grant of $30,000 from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The grant will support WBTT's operations as well as the costs associated with its 2020-2021 season, which includes "The Soul Crooners," "Ruby," "Pipeline," "Smokey Joe's Café" and holiday production "Black Nativity."

This is the fourth Arts Appreciation grant WBTT has received from Gulf Coast, including an emergency award in May to help offset the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gulf Coast's Arts Appreciation Grants offer unrestricted funding to cornerstone arts organizations, in recognition of their contributions to our region's economy and quality of life, to further their missions. A streamlined application and reporting process enable Gulf Coast's arts partners to keep their focus on what they do best: to present world-class performances and collections.

"We are so grateful to be included, once again this year, as a recipient of Gulf Coast's Arts Appreciation Grants-it shows the foundation's continued confidence in us as a thriving and important part of Sarasota's arts community," said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. "These funds are particularly beneficial as we navigate the ongoing financial and logistical challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Many thanks to Gulf Coast Community Foundation for its generous support of WBTT and our arts community."

Founded in 1999, the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe of Florida, Inc. is the only professional black theater company on Florida's West Coast. Its mission is to produce professional theater that promotes and celebrates the African-American experience, to attract diverse audiences, to support and develop African-American artists, and to build the self-esteem of African-American youth.

For more about WBTT or its upcoming season of shows, call 941-366-1505 or go to westcoastblacktheatre.org.

