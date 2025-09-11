Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Opens 2025-2026 Theatre Season With PURLIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has announced the first show in its 2025-2026 “Soul Of A People” theatre season: “Purlie.” The production runs from October 8 through November 9, 2025 in The Donelly Theatre of WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

Tony Award-winning play “Purlie” made its Broadway debut in 1970 at the Broadway Theatre before transferring to the Winter Garden Theatre, completing its 688-performance run at the ANTA Playhouse. The musical is based on Ossie Davis's 1961 play, “Purlie Victorious.“

“Purlie” explores themes of race, injustice, community, and the struggle for freedom and equality in the American South. The original Broadway show starred Cleavon Little and Melba Moore, who both won Tony and Drama Desk Awards for their portrayals of Purlie and Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, respectively. The play was revived on Broadway in 2023 to critical acclaim and starred Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young, who also won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Lutiebelle.

Raleigh Mosely II is featured in the titular role of Purlie, a charismatic and resourceful self-taught Black preacher who returns to his home in the Jim Crow South to free the oppressed workers of Ol' Cap'n Cotchipee's plantation, reclaim his inheritance, and save Big Bethel, his community church. A surprising source comes to Purlie's aid, helping him to ultimately reach his goals in this fun-loving musical.

Audiences will enjoy appearances by Sarasota fan favorites in the named roles, such as Jannie Jones (Missy Judson), Chris Caswell (Cap'n Cotchipee), Patric Robinson (Gitlow), and Jazzmin Carson (Lutiebelle), as well as artists new to the WBTT stage like Cody Farkas (Charlie Cotchipee) and Marcey Green (Idella). This is the second time WBTT has produced the show; the first time was in 2013.

“For our 26th anniversary season, we have adopted the theme 'Soul of A People, which refers to the collective spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a group of people, encompassing their shared history, values, traditions, beliefs and aspirations,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who is directing the production. “The story of ‘Purlie' essentially represents the deepest and most meaningful aspects that bind the characters together as a community, creating a strong sense of pride and connection to their heritage. Which is what this season is all about!”