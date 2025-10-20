WBTT Voices Community Forum Will Focus on Black musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is celebrating the return of its WBTT Voices Community Forum, a free program launched in 2014 that examines issues impacting society, explored through an African American lens. On Wednesday, November 5 at 4 p.m., “The State of the Black Musical” will take a look at Black musicals over the years. This event takes place in the Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).



In American musical theatre, the Black musical has its own unique and special place. It has been recognized, celebrated and – at times – called upon to serve a specific purpose in our society. But what purpose is that – and why? Where does the African American musical fit in our world and how much has it changed over the years?



WBTT Assistant Artistic Director/Director of Education Jim Weaver has designed a program that will take a brief look back at the history of the genre; explore some of the celebrated works, composers and playwrights; and examine the styles most often utilized and the caricatures typically seen. As part of the event, Weaver will interview WBTT leaders for their take on the topic; there will also be an audience Q&A.



There will also be a video presentation that will take a look back at the history that created American musical theatre; how African rhythms influenced musical compositions and how European styles changed – they combined – as a result.



“The WBTT Voices program provides the perfect platform for a discussion focused on the state of the African American musical, from a historical perspective through the current day,” said Weaver. “When exploring character representations, the way stories are told, which compositions are elevated, and whether there is more room for growth in storytelling are questions deserving of answers, and the Voices program provides a perfect space to do it.”



This event is free but advance registration is necessary; visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.