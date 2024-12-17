WAITRESS Extended at Florida Studio Theatre Through Mid January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre has extended Waitress, which is now held over through Sunday, January 12, 2025, in FST's Gompertz Theatre. With Book by Jessie Nelson and Music & Lyrics by Sara Bareilles, this heartwarming musical has been entertaining for years, and audiences want seconds!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress stuck in a loveless marriage who also happens to be an expert pie maker. When a nearby baking contest offers her the chance to escape, Jenna seizes the opportunity to reclaim her long-forgotten self. Supported by her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to follow her dreams. The New York Times calls it “about liberation, empowerment, and pie – three things that are easy to wholeheartedly endorse,” while The Washington Post praises the show's “disarming charm and a ton of heart” as it blends humor and heart in a way that's both touching and uplifting.

“It's very exciting that the Sarasota community has embraced our production of Waitress,” says Ben Liebert, Director of the show. “We've tried to assemble the right ingredients and put them together for an engaging, entertaining, and thought-provoking night at the theater. I'm so glad we get to serve up a little more of this wonderful and necessary story.”

Liebert has directed FST's The World Goes 'Round, Red Riding Hood and choreographed Off the Charts, Junie B. Jones: The Musical, Up On The Roof, and Laughing Matters: Variant 6. Other work includes Next to Normal, Into the Woods, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, and Ordinary Days. As an actor, he appeared on Broadway in Wicked and off-Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (directed by Joel Grey), and regionally in Little Shop of Horrors, Into the Woods, and Avenue Q.

Leading the role of Jenna is Kaitlyn Davidson*. Kaitlyn is making her FST debut and has appeared on Broadway in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and Nice Work If You Can Get It. She originated the title role in the first national tour of Cinderella and starred as Judy Haynes in Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Recently, she launched the tour of Bright Star as Lucy Grant. Her regional credits include roles at Signature Theatre, Riverside Theatre, and Cape Playhouse. Kaitlyn is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Galyana Castillo* as Becky (also a first-time performer at FST), Charity Farrell as Dawn (returning to FST after Rhinestone Cowgirls and Divas3), Quinn Corcoran* as Dr. Pomatter (FST debut), James Larson* as Earl (FST debut), Jason Pintar* as Cal (returning after Network and The Wanderers), Devin Johnson* as Ogie (FST debut), and Scott Wakefield* as Joe (returning after Troubadour). Ensemble members include Madeline Bartlett Fansler*, Jazz Madison, Madalyn Macko, Aathaven Tharmarajah and Ryan Hurley all of whom are making their first appearances at FST.

Liebert is joined by a talented creative team, including Darren Server (Music Director), Axis Studios Design (Scenic Design), Chelsea Allen and Jacob Denney (Costume Design), Ben Rawson (Lighting Design), and Thom Beaulieu (Sound Design). The stage management team includes Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), Charlotte Perez (AEA Assistant Stage Manager), and stage management interns Amoreena Tillman and Colbee Dickson.

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Don't miss Waitress at Florida Studio Theatre, now playing until January 12, 2025. Waitress is part of a four-show subscription package. With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, subscriptions to all four Mainstage productions for as little as $79. Also included in the Winter Mainstage subscription package is the touching comedy, The Heart Sellers about life for recently immigrated Americans, the thoughtful drama, The Cancellation of Lauren Fein, about systemic cancellation, and the jukebox musical, Jersey Boys, that tells the story of the rise of one of the biggest groups in the 20th century, The Four Seasons. Subscriptions for all four Winter Mainstage shows can be purchased for as little as $79, and single tickets for Waitress range from $29-49.

